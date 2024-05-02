Lee este artículo en español.

Flap your feathers, wag your tails, flip your fins, and clap your paws—Amazon Pet Day is back for a third year, celebrating all the special pets in your life. During National Pet Month, on May 7 and 8, shoppers will discover incredible deals across pet essentials, electronics, toys, apparel, and more. So get ready to stock up on treats or find a new favorite item for that special pet in your life. Keep reading to plan your Pet Day shopping.

Some of the Best Amazon Pet Day 2024 Deals

Treats and food

Whether you’re looking to save on tasty treats or enhance your pet's meal plan with new-to-Amazon Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, Amazon has a range of delicious and nutritious products to satisfy pets' bellies and taste buds.

Pet care

From Pet Honesty Supplements to FRONTLINE flea and tick prevention, Amazon Pet Day offers deals on top products and brands to help keep your pet happy and healthy.

Home and travel

Cozy up to savings on habitats, must-haves for the home, and travel gear for your pets. Plus, get a jump on your spring cleaning with discounts on cleaning tools and supplies!

Electronics

Get peace of mind and interact with your pet while you’re away with the Furbo 360-degree dog camera, or keep track of your adventurous feline with a Ring Pet Tag. Amazon has all the gadgets and devices you need to protect and pamper your pet.

Toys and apparel

From dog chewers to stylish pet hoodies, what better way to celebrate National Pet Month than a new toy or outfit for your favorite furry friend?

Amazon Pet Day starts at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, May 7, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 8. That’s 48 hours of deals to help you celebrate all the pets in your life! Prime members also get fast, free-shipping during Pet Day and every day, while enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership.

Visit amazon.com/petday to shop all the deals during Amazon Pet Day and don’t forget to mark your calendars to score these savings on May 7-8!