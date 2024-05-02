Flap your feathers, wag your tails, flip your fins, and clap your paws—Amazon Pet Day is back for a third year, celebrating all the special pets in your life. During National Pet Month, on May 7 and 8, shoppers will discover incredible deals across pet essentials, electronics, toys, apparel, and more. So get ready to stock up on treats or find a new favorite item for that special pet in your life. Keep reading to plan your Pet Day shopping.
Some of the Best Amazon Pet Day 2024 Deals
Treats and food
Whether you’re looking to save on tasty treats or enhance your pet's meal plan with new-to-Amazon Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, Amazon has a range of delicious and nutritious products to satisfy pets' bellies and taste buds.
- Save 50% on your First Time Subscribe & Save purchase of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets
- Save 40% on JustFoodForDogs Pantry Fresh Wet Dog Food
- Save 30% on Rachael Ray Nutrish Soup Bones Dog Treats
- Save up to 30% on select Stella & Chewy's Dog Food and Treats
- Save up to 30% on select Bundle x Joy Natural Superfood Grain Free Dog Treats
- Save up to 30% on select Kaytee Bird Food, Rabbit Food, and Guinea Pig Food
- Save up to 25% on select Lick You Silly Grain-Free, All-Natural Freeze-Dried Dog Treats
- Save up to 25% on select Solid Gold Food and Treats
- Save 20% on select Ziwi Peak, Canned Wet Cat Food
- Save 20% on Blue Ridge Fish Food Pellets
- Save 20% on select Fancy Feast Wet Cat Food
- Save up to 15% on select Merrick Purrfect Bistro Grain Free Wet Cat Food
- Save 15% on select Purina Fancy Feast Cat Treats & Lickable Variety Packs
Pet care
From Pet Honesty Supplements to FRONTLINE flea and tick prevention, Amazon Pet Day offers deals on top products and brands to help keep your pet happy and healthy.
- Save 50% on Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care
- Save up to 35% on select MOVOFLEX Supplements for Dogs
- Save up to 30% on NaturVet Enzymes and PB6 Probiotic Supplement for Dogs
- Save up to 30% on select Pet Honesty Supplements for Cats & Dogs
- Save up to 30% on select FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatments for Cats and Dogs
- Save up to 30% on select Central Pet Diffusers and Flea and Tick Products
- Save 25% on Virbac Epi-Otic Advanced Ear Cleanser For Dogs and Cats
- Save up to 25% on Wisdom Health Panel Breed Discovery Dog DNA Kit
- Save up to 25% on select Homescape Pets Supplements for Cats & Dogs
- Save up to 20% on select ORAVET Dental Chews for Dogs
- Save 20% on petivity Smart Litterbox Health Monitoring System and select Purina Tidy Cats BREEZE Litter Box Systems
Home and travel
Cozy up to savings on habitats, must-haves for the home, and travel gear for your pets. Plus, get a jump on your spring cleaning with discounts on cleaning tools and supplies!
- Save 50% on Tikaton Reptile Heating Pad and Digital Thermostat Combo Set
- Save 40% on LANDEN Natural Dragon Stones
- Save up to 30% on select Earth Rated Dog Wipes and Poop Bags
- Save up to 30% off Voyager dog harnesses
- Save 25% on Coredy SL200 Robot Vacuum
- Save up to 25% on select Yaheetech Play Open Bird Cages
- Save 20% on select Outward Hound life jackets
- Save 20% on HAUSHOF Portable Carpet Spot and Upholstery Cleaner
- Save up to 20% on Neakasa by neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum
- Save up to 20 % on Honest Paws Dog Shampoo and Conditioner
- Save up to 20% on Springer Dog Water Bottle
- Save 20% on Paw Inspired Furr-O Burrowing Pet Bed for Guinea Pigs and Other Small Animals
- Save up to 15% on select FXW Rollick Dog Playpen
- Save up to 15% on Feandrea Cat Tree
Electronics
Get peace of mind and interact with your pet while you’re away with the Furbo 360-degree dog camera, or keep track of your adventurous feline with a Ring Pet Tag. Amazon has all the gadgets and devices you need to protect and pamper your pet.
- Save 40% on Tractive GPS Tracker & Health Monitoring for Dogs
- Save up to 35% off Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy for Cats & Dogs
- Save 30% on PETKIT Self Cleaning Litter Box
- Save up to 20% on select Furbo 360-degree Rotating Smart Pet Camera Treat Dispensers
- Save 10% on select Ring Pet Tag Bundles
Toys and apparel
From dog chewers to stylish pet hoodies, what better way to celebrate National Pet Month than a new toy or outfit for your favorite furry friend?
- Save up to 40% on Potaroma Dog Puzzle
- Save up to 30% on Petanim Dog Boots
- Save 25% on Reebok Dog Hoodie
- Save up to 20% on select Barkbox Plush Dog Toys
- Save up to 20% on WEST PAW Seaflex Sailz Dog Toy Flying Disc
- Save up to 20% on select Paw Paw Babe Cat Balls & Catnip Toys
- Save 20% on select Benebone chew toys
Amazon Pet Day starts at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, May 7, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 8. That’s 48 hours of deals to help you celebrate all the pets in your life! Prime members also get fast, free-shipping during Pet Day and every day, while enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership.
Visit amazon.com/petday to shop all the deals during Amazon Pet Day and don’t forget to mark your calendars to score these savings on May 7-8!