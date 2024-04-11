Lee este artículo en español.

Amazon is celebrating National Pet Month by announcing the return of Amazon Pet Day, an event dedicated to pampering our pets with deals ranging from tasty treats and new toys to accessories and supplies.

Whether your pets are furry, feathery, scaly, or somewhere in between, here’s everything you need to know to purr-pare to make the most of Pet Day.

What is Amazon Pet Day?

Amazon Pet Day is a 48-hour event for U.S. customers that features thousands of products on deal to help you feed, pamper, and play with the pets in your life.

When is Amazon Pet Day 2024?

Beginning May 7, pet lovers will have 48 hours to save on pet food, toys, apparel, pet care, home products, electronics, and more. Pet parents can start shopping early deals on April 23.

What are some of the best Pet Day deals on Amazon this year?

During Amazon Pet Day, you’ll find deals on favorite brands including Purina, Merrick, Blue Buffalo, Petmate, HoppScotch.bun, Jinx Pet Food, Halo Collar, Bundle x Joy, Furbo, Genius Litter, and more.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Amazon Pet Day?

All Amazon customers can participate in Pet Day.

Prime saves members money every day with exclusive deals, free delivery, Buy with Prime, prescription savings, and quality entertainment. On Pet Day, Prime members can expect even more everyday savings on pet essentials. Plus, Prime members can safely store their favorite pet photos and videos for free with Amazon Photos storage. These are just a few ways Prime makes life, and pampering your pets, easier.

How can I find new deals and pet products on Amazon?

We know the important role pets play in our lives, and we want to make it easier for pet lovers to shop at a great value during Pet Day and all year long. Here are some helpful features for pet owners:



Why do we love Amazon Pet Day?

Amazon has a long history of going the extra mile for pets and their owners. We even make it easy for pets to come to work at many of our offices. We have more than 14,000 registered dogs at over 135 Amazon offices across the U.S., Canada, and Australia thanks to our Dogs at Work program, which offers perks like designated spaces for dogs to play, dog-friendly events, discounted pet insurance, welcome packages for registered dogs, and of course, free treats. Dogs who come to work at Amazon even have their own badges!

Beloved Amazon pets have even served as the inspiration behind the names of Amazon buildings and Amazon products, like Rufus the Corgi, the furry namesake of Amazon’s new generative AI-powered conversational shopping experience. Rufus was a regular around the office in the early days of Amazon.com, and his paw helped click the computer mouse to launch some of the first pages in our store.

How else is Amazon supporting pets during Amazon Pet Day?

In addition to deals on pet products, Amazon Pets is sponsoring animal welfare organizations across the country for Pet Day to support their missions.

Stay tuned for more details on Amazon Pet Day 2024!