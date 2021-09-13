We made a list, checked it (more than) twice, and hope it helps make your holidays nice. Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love list is longer than ever before and filled with toys and games to help you plan ahead for the holidays.

The list includes all-new products, well-loved favorites, and more than 70 toys and games only available at Amazon. There is something for everyone, and we hope the list helps you take the guesswork out of gift giving.

“We’re so excited to unveil this year’s Toys We Love list, which features more new products and Amazon exclusives than ever before. Customers will discover family-friendly gift ideas that spark imagination, promote inclusion, and help kids learn in fun and engaging ways,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director for toys and games. “Later this fall, we’ll also add new toys to our holiday lineup from two animated series: the new Amazon Original series Do, Re & Mi, and LEGO Monkie Kid, which is an Amazon Kids+ exclusive in the U.S.”

What you’ll find on the list

The Toys We Love list features gifts for all ages and interests, including gifts for your block builders, dough sculptors, and doll collectors. We also have the perfect gifts for young princesses, princes, and superheroes, and for family game nights.

Some of our favorite gifts include toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, LEGO, Little Tikes, L.O.L. Surprise!, Melissa & Doug, NERF, Play-Doh, Rainbow High, and Ravensburger, as well as characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Raya and The Last Dragon, Blue’s Clues & You!, Bluey, and Paw Patrol the Movie.

Science, coding, and engineering buffs will learn with Osmo Math Wizard and STEM kits from National Geographic. Fans of Disney can collect our 12 limited edition toys in the 2021 Disney Treasures From the Vault plush collection, available exclusively at Amazon.

Launching this fall, shop toys inspired by the Amazon Original Series Do, Re & Mi, a show about the musical adventures of three bird friends who live in a world filled with melodies. Also available will be toys from the LEGO Monkie Kid, an animated series inspired by a Chinese legend, now available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ in the U.S. and coming to Prime Video later this fall.

You also won’t want to miss the Climate Pledge Friendly DIY bird houses by Toysmith that are made with wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Climate Pledge Friendly is an Amazon program created to help customers easily discover and shop for more sustainable products. Look for the Climate Pledge Friendly label when shopping in our store.

Also check out the Fro Puffy Bee baby doll by Orijin Bees, a brand that promotes representation and encourages self-love through imaginative play. Orijin Bees is part of Amazon Launchpad, a program that supports small brands, entrepreneurs, and startups and provides a place for customers to discover their innovative products. You can discover more Amazon Launchpad products from Black-owned businesses, like Orijin Bees, and read their stories, at the Black-Owned Meet the Launchers page.

New this year, visit Amazon Pop Up locations in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Seattle, and in California in Glendale and West Hollywood. Starting November 2, customers are invited to step into a wintry wonderland where they can discover, play with, and purchase toys from Hasbro, LEGO, and Osmo, as well as Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. In addition, customers will also find a selection of toys at Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star locations throughout the holiday season.

Check out some of the toys from Amazon’s Toys We Love list below or view the full list.

An image of a children's balancing blocks toy with Winnie the Pooh characters on them.
Disney Winnie the Pooh Wooden Balance Blocks
An image of a baby doll with a large blue tutu on
Orijin Bees Fro Puffy Bee Baby Doll
An image of a box with a wooden bird house on it and product labeling
Toysmith Beetle & Bee Build & Paint A Birdie B&B
An image of the Bluey Heeler Family Home & Outdoor BBQ Set children's toy
Bluey Heeler Family Home & Outdoor BBQ Set
An image of the children's toy, Squeakee the Balloon Dino. It's a green dinosaur balloon animal with purple headphones and a white bone as accessories.
Squeakee the Balloon Dino
an image of a Barbie doll in a white doctor's coat. She is standing among a setup of a clinic with different medical devices and equipment.
Barbie Fast Cast Clinic
An image of the Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop for Fire Tablet & iPad. It shows a box and several cards and accessories that come with the kit.
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop for Fire Tablet & iPad
An image of the set for the LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck's Farm. The image shows several of the set's 118 Pieces.
LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck's Farm, 118 Pieces
An image of a baby doll with bright pink hair and a blue shirt and pink tutu. She has a bottle and a comb with her as accessories.
Baby Alive GloPixies Doll, Gabi Glitter
Animage of a board game and its accompanying box. The box shows the Disney character, Raya, and a landscape behind her.
Raya's Journey: An Enchanted Forest Board Game
An image of the baby yoda from Star Wars The Mandalorian Galatic holding a tea cup and smiling.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Galatic Snackin’ Grogu Animatronic
An image of a board game and its box. The game includes the board and several accessories and cards to accompany it.
Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game
An image of the box for the Rainbow High Color Change Car toy. It shows two cartoon women driving the car.
Rainbow High Color Change Car
An image of the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios children's toy.
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios
An image of a play mat with roads and city structures on it. There is a blue outline on the mat and some structures and trees are sticking out of it.
PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Playmat
An image of a stove with a pot and spatula on it. There is also a plate, fork, and knife with bacon and eggs on it and an oven mitt in front of the stove.
Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Cooking Play Set
An image of a jar with cartoon fairies and colorful mists around it. It has a pink cap and a light blue jar.
Got2Glow Fairy Finder, Pink Jar
An image of a brown backpack with a stuffed monkey toy next to it. The monkey toy has a stethoscope on its ears. There are other accessories like a bottle and a banana in front of the monkey and the backpack.
National Geographic Wildlife Expedition Chimp Care & Nurture Set
An image of a toy kitchen set with a pizza oven and a serving window and counter space.
Little Tikes Wooden Pizza Kitchen & Restaurant
An image of a stuffed blue bird plush toy. The bird has a red guitar under its wing.
Do Re & Mi Singing & Light Up 10" Plush
An image of a plush doll with pink hair and a purple dress and boots. There are accessories around the doll like a hair brush, and masquerade mask, bows, and a pink cat.
Lalaloopsy Silly Hair Confetti Carnivale
An image of a toy castle with white walls, pink floors, purple trimmings, blue windows, and gold roofing on the castle points.
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle
An image of a science kit with a volcano, a magnifying glass, crystals, and other accessories for science experiments.
National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth Science Kit