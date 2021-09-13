We made a list, checked it (more than) twice, and hope it helps make your holidays nice. Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love list is longer than ever before and filled with toys and games to help you plan ahead for the holidays.

The list includes all-new products, well-loved favorites, and more than 70 toys and games only available at Amazon. There is something for everyone, and we hope the list helps you take the guesswork out of gift giving.

“We’re so excited to unveil this year’s Toys We Love list, which features more new products and Amazon exclusives than ever before. Customers will discover family-friendly gift ideas that spark imagination, promote inclusion, and help kids learn in fun and engaging ways,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director for toys and games. “Later this fall, we’ll also add new toys to our holiday lineup from two animated series: the new Amazon Original series Do, Re & Mi, and LEGO Monkie Kid, which is an Amazon Kids+ exclusive in the U.S.”

What you’ll find on the list

The Toys We Love list features gifts for all ages and interests, including gifts for your block builders, dough sculptors, and doll collectors. We also have the perfect gifts for young princesses, princes, and superheroes, and for family game nights.

Some of our favorite gifts include toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, LEGO, Little Tikes, L.O.L. Surprise!, Melissa & Doug, NERF, Play-Doh, Rainbow High, and Ravensburger, as well as characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Raya and The Last Dragon, Blue’s Clues & You!, Bluey, and Paw Patrol the Movie.

Science, coding, and engineering buffs will learn with Osmo Math Wizard and STEM kits from National Geographic. Fans of Disney can collect our 12 limited edition toys in the 2021 Disney Treasures From the Vault plush collection, available exclusively at Amazon.

Launching this fall, shop toys inspired by the Amazon Original Series Do, Re & Mi, a show about the musical adventures of three bird friends who live in a world filled with melodies. Also available will be toys from the LEGO Monkie Kid, an animated series inspired by a Chinese legend, now available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ in the U.S. and coming to Prime Video later this fall.

You also won’t want to miss the Climate Pledge Friendly DIY bird houses by Toysmith that are made with wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Climate Pledge Friendly is an Amazon program created to help customers easily discover and shop for more sustainable products. Look for the Climate Pledge Friendly label when shopping in our store.

Also check out the Fro Puffy Bee baby doll by Orijin Bees, a brand that promotes representation and encourages self-love through imaginative play. Orijin Bees is part of Amazon Launchpad, a program that supports small brands, entrepreneurs, and startups and provides a place for customers to discover their innovative products. You can discover more Amazon Launchpad products from Black-owned businesses, like Orijin Bees, and read their stories, at the Black-Owned Meet the Launchers page.

New this year, visit Amazon Pop Up locations in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Seattle, and in California in Glendale and West Hollywood. Starting November 2, customers are invited to step into a wintry wonderland where they can discover, play with, and purchase toys from Hasbro, LEGO, and Osmo, as well as Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. In addition, customers will also find a selection of toys at Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star locations throughout the holiday season.

Check out some of the toys from Amazon’s Toys We Love list below or view the full list.