It’s the sniffliest, sneeziest, achiest time of the year.

Amazon Clinic customers can now select “Cough, cold, and flu” from the “Find a treatment” list on Amazon Clinic via Amazon.com or the Amazon mobile app. From there, they can review a list of available telehealth providers and compare pricing and response times to find the right fit for their schedule and budget.

After completing an intake form with current symptoms and basic health history, customers connect with a licensed clinician through a secure messaging portal or scheduled video visit—all without an appointment or insurance. The clinician will then provide a personalized treatment plan, which may include a prescription that can be filled by Amazon Pharmacy, a full-service online pharmacy that offers 24/7 access to pharmacists and fast, free delivery on prescription medications—or any other pharmacy of choice. Learn more about how Amazon Clinic works.

“With conditions like the flu, getting treatment quickly after the onset of symptoms really matters,” said Dr. Nworah Ayogu, chief medical officer and general manager of Amazon Clinic. “By quickly connecting with a provider who understands their condition, customers can explore options for relief and get the care that’s right for them in a matter of minutes or hours, not days or weeks.”

Amazon Clinic also features resource pages on each condition with detailed information on symptoms, testing, and treatment options.

“Many people think they have to suffer through cold and flu symptoms like headaches, sinus pressure, runny nose, and difficulty breathing, but there are many things they can do to feel better more quickly and avoid infecting others,” said Dr. Ayogu. “We want to help customers get relief quickly so they can get back to their lives.”

The cough, cold, and flu condition was added based on feedback from Amazon Clinic customers at a time when cases of COVID-19—a virus with overlapping symptoms—are spiking across the U.S.

“After consulting with a customer, a clinician may order a flu or COVID test and, depending on the severity and time frame of symptoms, potentially prescribe an antiviral like Paxlovid or Tamiflu,” said Dr. Ayogu. “These medications can reduce the time you’re infectious, which is an important health concern.”

In addition to the convenience of receiving treatment from the comfort of home, Amazon Clinic delivers cost savings for customers with high-deductible health plans and price transparency with costs provided before treatment.

“When many people feel sick, they end up at urgent care without knowing what they’ll be charged,” said Dr. Ayogu. “They either pay a copay at the time of treatment or get a surprise bill in the mail weeks later. Amazon Clinic customers see pricing before they commit to care, which is a radically different health care experience.”

Amazon Clinic launched in November 2022 to make it easier for customers to get and stay healthy. The 24/7 virtual health care marketplace connects customers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to third-party, licensed clinicians who can quickly provide affordable and trusted care for more than 35 common health concerns—from asthma and eczema to acid reflux and pinkeye.

To get started, visit Amazon Clinic.