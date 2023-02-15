If you’re a fan of both the Martha Stewart brand and Amazon, we have good news for you: The two have come together to launch The World of Martha in Amazon stores today.

The dedicated branded store will feature new collections of cookware, bedding, and kitchen textiles to complement the existing selection of Outerwear, Furniture, Lighting, Garden, and Holiday items available from Martha Stewart in Amazon stores.

The World of Martha will also offer an immersive customer experience featuring video content and best-loved recipes, making Amazon the retail destination with the largest selection of Martha Stewart’s home and lifestyle essentials.

Check out a few of the beautiful items from Martha Stewart’s new collections in Amazon stores below.

“There is no better place than Amazon to shop my products and recipes,” Martha Stewart, founder of the Martha Stewart brand, said of the launch. “The World of Martha offers all the essentials I love and can’t live without, in one place. Plus, everything Amazon is known for—reliability, selection, and quick delivery.”

The entrepreneur, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning TV show host will highlight some items from her new collections in a pre-recorded video airing on Amazon Live on February 15 at 2 p.m. PST. You can watch it here.