We want to share the facts behind our recent decision to centralize phone support for One Medical Seniors patients, an initiative we started prior to and independent of the Amazon acquisition in order to increase responsiveness and access for our patients.



One Medical was founded with a mission of making quality care more affordable, accessible, and enjoyable through a blend of human-centered design, technology, and an exceptional team. Through our over 15 years of experience providing exceptional levels of service and care through hybrid remote and in-person teams, we know patient responsiveness and access is foundational to effective and high-quality primary care.



Upon acquiring Iora Health (what is today One Medical Seniors) in late 2021, one of the most common complaints we heard from patients was when calling the front desk at their local office, it was often hard to reach someone to schedule an appointment, ask a follow-up question, or address a health concern, especially during hours when the office was closed or when the office was busy. Our One Medical Seniors patients rely heavily on using the phone in order to make appointments, so this issue was creating a barrier between them and access to care.