Cuddle up and step into a wintry wonderland to explore a world of fun with the new “Ready, Set, Play” Holiday Kids Gift Book from Amazon. The books have already started to arrive in millions of customers' mailboxes across the U.S., and limited quantities will also be available later this fall in select Amazon Books, 4-star, and Go store locations while supplies last.

New this year, customers can also explore the shoppable digital “Ready, Set, Play” Holiday Kids Gift Book from their mobile device or desktop to discover great toys and games for kids of all ages and interests. Simply click on the products in the book to view more details or add them to your Amazon cart or Wish List.

Our new Kids Gift Book is called “Ready, Set, Play” for good reason—the book not only features 90-plus pages of toys and gifts, but it also includes fun activities such as a maze, color-by-number, cardboard craft, postcard, short story, stickers, and more.

You can even experience the illustrations and characters featured in the book in augmented reality, including the book’s friendly host, Fox. Scan the QR code in the book or visit foxsjollyadventure.com to bring Fox’s woodland world to life.

What’s on your toy wish list?

You won’t want to miss incredible products from brands like LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, L.O.L Surprise!, Osmo, and PlayShifu, including toys only available at Amazon like Monopoly Junior Dino Edition, Barbie Dreamtopia Magical Lights Unicorn, Osmo Math Wizard & the Amazing Airships, Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set, or Green Toys Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Seaplane.

Plus, the book features toys inspired by favorite movies and TV shows. Check out the Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu Animatronic, Marvel Spider-Man Bend & Flex 4-Figure Multipack, PAW Patrol The Movie Marshall’s Transforming City Fire Truck, Disney Princess Royal Collection 12-Multipack, and Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Cooking Play Set.

New for the holiday season and available only on Amazon, discover toys inspired by the Amazon Original Series Do, Re & Mi, a show for preschoolers about the musical adventures of three bird friends who live in a world filled with melodies, now streaming on Prime Video. Also find LEGO building sets from LEGO Monkie Kid, an animated series inspired by a Chinese legend, streaming exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video in the U.S.

Customers are also invited to enter Amazon’s Magical Wish Holiday Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Disney Cruise Line vacation in summer 2022. The winner will be one of the first to enjoy a three-night cruise to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida, aboard the all-new Disney Wish, plus a two-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

Amazon also makes it easy to donate gifts. Help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital make the holidays magical by donating toys from the hospital’s AmazonSmile Charity List. Learn more at AmazonSmile Charity Lists.

If you want to shop some of the latest toys in person, join us at Amazon Pop Up locations in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Seattle, and in California in Glendale and West Hollywood starting November 2. Discover, play with, and purchase toys from Hasbro, LEGO, and Osmo as well as Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.

For more gifting inspiration, visit Amazon’s Holiday Toy List.

