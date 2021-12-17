From December 9-12, the pup-arazzi flashes were bright as Amazon 4-star and Books stores in New York, the D.C. metro area, and Chicago invited customers, employees, and their furry family members to take holiday “pawtraits” with Santa Claus. Pet stylists were on-site to pamper the pooches (and cats) and prep them for photographic portraits in front of a holiday-inspired backdrop.

Hundreds of people brought their beloved pets—many decked-out in festive outfits—to the three participating locations. The printed Pawliday portraits were complimentary to all shoppers who attended, and all four-legged guests received a “doggy bag” full of treats for dogs and cats.

To further celebrate the season of giving, the Amazon Books store in Bethesda, Maryland teamed up with a local D.C. Metro-area charity Lucky Dog Animal Rescue to snap photos of pets currently available for adoption. The store also gave the organization a $25,000 donation to help it rescue homeless, neglected, and abandoned animals and find them a forever home.

“We are grateful for this donation, and I’m confident it will help us save lives and ensure our pets find responsible families and loving homes,” said Mirah Horowitz, the founder and executive director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. “As always, 100% of donations and funds raised for the organization go directly to our animals.”

New York

Amazon 4-star SoHo hosted a special employee preview on December 9 ahead of the customer event. From December 10-12, Amazon 4-star SoHo invited customers and their pets to pose with Santa in their store. Tinsley Mortimer, a former member of the Real Housewives of New York, and her two rescue dogs, Strawberry and Shortcake, joined in the holiday festivities.

Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Washington, D.C.

Amazon Books Bethesda hosted a special employee preview on December 10, ahead of the customer event. From December 11-12, Amazon Books Bethesda hosted customers and their dogs and cats from the D.C. Metro area. Lucky Dog Animal Rescue attended with foster dogs to join in the fun with Santa. To find out how to adopt one of these foster dogs or to volunteer with the organization, please visit: Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

Chicago

Amazon 4-star Westfield Old Orchard hosted a special employee preview on December 10, ahead of the customer event. From December 11-12, Amazon 4-star Westfield Old Orchard hosted customers and their pets from the Chicagoland region in the store.

Thank you to all who participated in Amazon’s Pawliday Portraits. We hope you have a wonderful holiday season with your furry friends.