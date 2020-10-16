Shop now, save now—Amazon’s Holiday Dash event starts today with deals dropping daily.
Starting today, all Amazon customers in the U.S. and Canada can secure Black Friday-worthy deals during Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals event. New deals will drop daily at amazon.com/holidaydash, meaning you can get a head start on your holiday shopping and score epic deals across the most giftable categories available on Amazon this holiday season—from toys to fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, and more. With more than a million deals worldwide throughout the season, in addition to the biggest-ever collection of Holiday Gift Guides, you can check everyone off the gift list earlier than ever.
Start snatching up deals at amazon.com/holidaydash, on the Amazon App, or by simply asking “Alexa, what are my deals?” You can also start shopping at smile.amazon.com/holidaydash or use AmazonSmile on the Amazon app to support your favorite charities while you check gifts off your list—you’ll find the same amazing deals and Amazon shopping experience, with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of your choice.
There’s no need to wait to secure great deals. With Holiday Dash, Amazon is making it easier than ever to find top gifts at amazing prices ahead of the holiday hustle. Plus, most items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned until January 31, 2021. The deals included below, and many more, will be available on various dates and times beginning today, while supplies last.
1Amazon BrandsSave up to 30% on select kids' clothing and more from our brands including Amazon Essentials, Spotted Zebra, and Simple Joys by Carter’s
Save up to 30% on select men's and women's clothing and more from our brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads
Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics
Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats
Save 20% on household and personal care products from Solimo
Save 20% on Presto! Refillable Cleaners
Save 20% on baby care products from Mama Bear and Solimo
Save 20% on Belei skincare
Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly
Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh
2Toys and gamesSave up to 40% on Star Wars toys
Save up to 40% on Collectible toys from L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters, Fingerlings, and more
Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels toys
Save up to 30% on Building Sets from LEGO, Magna-Tiles, and PlayMonster
Save up to 30% on Marvel toys
Save up to 30% on Fortnite, Pokemon, Roblox, and more
Save up to 40% on Tegu Building Blocks
Save up to 30% on Funko POPs!
Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets
Save 30% on Evenflo Pivot Explore Wagon
Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Jazwares, Spin Master, Hape, and more
Save on AmScope 52-piece kids beginner microscope STEM kit
3FashionSave up to 40% on select apparel from Calvin Klein
Save up to 40% on select Levi's apparel for the whole family
Save up to 40% on Star Wars apparel
Save up to 30% on select New Balance footwear and apparel
Save up to 40% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel
Save up to 40% on select kids' clothing from Gerber, Hudson Baby, and more
Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more
Save up to 30% on select Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories
Save up to 30% on Marvel apparel
Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends
Save up to 25% on select Nautica men's and women's apparel
Save up to 48% on select Hanna Anderson pajama sets and underwear styles
Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop
Save up to 40% on select women’s shoes from Shopbop
Save up to 15% on select women’s accessories from Shopbop
4Household, kitchen, home improvement, and smart homeSave on Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware, including up to 48% on select Le Creuset 3.5Qt Oval Dutch Ovens
Save up to 50% on select Bissell Vacuums
Save up to 40% on SharkNinja Navigator Lift-Away
Save up to 35% on Eufy by Anker RoboVac
Save up to 30% on Eureka Stick Vacuum
Save on iRobot Robotic vacuums and mops
Save up to 30% on iLife Robotic vacuum cleaner
Save up to 25% or more on Samsung vacuums
Save up to 36% on select Blueair air purifiers
Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers
Save up to 40% on KitchenAid tools
Save up to 20% on the Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus
Save up to 30% on Hallmark gift wrap, ornaments, and cards
Save up to 20% on select Breville Smart Ovens
Save up to 20% on OXO BREW coffee makers
Save up to 30% on Tineco floorcare products
Save on Ninja AF161 Air Fryer and Ninja FG551 Foodi Indoor Smart Grill
Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
Save on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Save up to 20% on OXO Good Grips Smart Seal and bakeware
Save up to 35% on Ayesha Curry Cookware
Save 30% on Linenspa 10" hybrid mattresses
Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture and mattresses
Save 30% on Sweetnight mattresses
Save up to 30% on Moen bathroom fixtures and up to 20% off on Moen kitchen products
Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe products
Save 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker
Save 20% on select Broan appliances
Save up to 15% on select Delta Faucet products
Save up to 15% on Whirlpool softeners
Save 15% or more on gaming, home education, and home office furniture
Save on select August Smart Locks
Save on select Kwikset Smart and Mechanical Locks
Save on Smart Home products from Emerson, Kasa TP-Link, and more
5Beauty, health, and personal careSave up to 50% on your favorite Premium Beauty brands from Elemis, Mario Badescu, Redken, and more
Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty appliances from T3, Foreo, and more
Save up to 40% on Waterpik and Colgate oral care appliances
Save up to 45% on skin care from NIVEA, Aquaphor, and Eucerin
Save up to 30% on hair dryers and products from Revlon, Bed Head, and more
Save up to 35% on razors from Braun, Gillette, and more
Save 33% on Panasonic and Norelco shavers
Save up to 20% on Fitbit Activity and Fitness Trackers
6ElectronicsSave up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games
Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames
Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant Cameras and Printers
Save 25% on Adobe Creative Cloud Entire Collection
Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs
Save up to 20% on Sony TVs
Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers
Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones
Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones
Save up to 40% on select Mynt 3D printing pens and accessories
Save 30% on Mynt 3D PRO Pen with OLED Display
Save up to 30% on VAVA 4K Projectors
Save up to 30% on TaoTronics Headphones
7Small businesses on Amazon LaunchpadSave up to 50% on Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families
Save up to 30% on the SOLIOM S600 Outdoor Security Camera
Save up to 25% on the Zen Laboratory DIY Jumbo Slime Kit for Kids
From October 26 to November 19, Prime members can save 10% or more on select unique products from small brands on Amazon Launchpad like: Mobile Pixels Duex Portable Monitor for Laptops and Scentered Travel Essentials Aromatherapy Balm gift set.
8Entertainment: Amazon Music, Audible, Books, and Prime VideoAmazon Music: Beginning October 23, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 60 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts.
Amazon Music: Beginning October 29, current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.
Audible: Between November 1 and December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month. Membership includes unlimited access to more than 10 thousand Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts.
Books: Deals on select multi-genre books and ebooks throughout the season
Prime Video: This holiday season, Prime Video will offer up to 50% off select popular Halloween, family, and holiday movies to rent or buy. Deals will roll out over the next few months, so be sure to check www.amazon.com/pmd for updates.
9Amazon Gift CardsStarting today, customers using Amazon Reload to replenish their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus with their reload of $100 or more. Offer available through December 31.
Starting October 26, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. Offer available through December 20. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.
10Amazon Credit CardsNow through December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com. Additionally, starting November 1 through December 22, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive a $60 Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. Visit amazon.com/visa for details.
11Automotive, tools, and lawn and gardenSave 50% on tire installation
Save up to 25% on Miracle-Gro Expand 'n Gro concentrated planting mix
Save 25% on Castrol GTX Conventional motor oil
Save 20% on Select Tonno Pro Tonneau covers
Save up to 20% on select Streamlight
Save on select DEWALT cordless drills and tools
Save up to 30% on select SKIL products
Save up to 15% off on select ZGrills Pellet Grills & Smokers
Save up to 15% on Shintenchi four-piece wicker rattan outdoor patio furniture set
Save on select Renogy monocrystalline solar panels
12Sports and outdoorsSave up to 20% on Select Coleman Tents & Gear
Save up to 20% on select CamelBak kids water bottles
Save up to 25% on select Sawyer Products water filters
Save up to 30% on select Stanley drinkware
Save up to 28% on select Segway scooters and kids bikes
Save up to 30% on select Stiga table tennis rackets and Zume badminton set
Save up to 30% on select Legendary Whitetails apparel
Save up to 30% on select Osprey Outdoor Packs
13PetsSave 20% on Catit Creamy cat treats
Save on Petsafe electronic dog toys
Save on The Honest Kitchen human grade pet treats
Save on Friends Forever donut pet beds
14Whole Foods MarketBoth in-store and online, Prime members can receive discounts on customer favorites including 35% off Bare Bones broths and 35% off all packaged teas, available now through October 27.
Available now through October 20, customers can get 20% off pumpkins and gourds—excluding squash.
