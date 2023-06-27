In my 20 years at Amazon, I’ve always been impressed by the drive and resilience of our small business customers. Small business owners are passionate about what they do—and we know that many of them do it all by themselves. In fact, of the more than 33 million small businesses in the United States, 80% are solo operations with no employees. From product development and marketing, to procurement and finance, these small-business owners wear multiple hats each and every day.
At Amazon Business, we are committed to helping them succeed by investing in new tools and services that streamline small business buying. We are excited to announce that Business Prime Duo is now free to Prime members who make purchases for their businesses. This is in addition to all of the savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits already included in a Prime membership. Business Prime Duo provides small business owners the same value, selection, and convenience when shopping for their businesses that they’ve come to expect from Amazon Prime, with the addition of robust business procurement tools like survey and analytics tools via Delighted and business-only pricing on select orders.
More ways to save time and money
With Amazon Business’ Business Prime Duo membership, small business owners can save time and money, and focus on serving their customers and growing their businesses.
Following the creation of a free Amazon Business account, Prime members can sign up for their Business Prime Duo membership. This unlocks business-focused benefits, including fast, free delivery on business purchases, customer survey tools, and convenient business delivery options like Amazon Day and consolidated shipping. With Business Prime Duo, members also can tap into Amazon Business features that help them keep their personal and business buying separate, and streamline business purchases. Business can save with business-only and quantity discounts on eligible products. Amazon Business customers also get access to spend intelligence tools that help them control their purchasing, identify frequently purchased products that can be ordered in bulk, select products with sustainability certifications, track orders for tax purposes, and much more.
How to sign up
For Prime members who are not Amazon Business customers:
- Start by creating an Amazon Business account using a different email address than the one associated with their personal Prime accounts.
- Follow the prompts to verify the business account.
- Once the account is verified, customers can link their existing Prime memberships to their Amazon Business accounts, and start enjoying the perks and features of Business Prime Duo for free.
Current Business Prime Duo members will be reimbursed for the remainder of their pre-paid yearly membership, with the refund calculated based on the number of months since their last renewal.
An Amazon Business customer can connect a business account to a personal account as long as the customer registered for Prime membership using a different email address.
Everything you need to know about Business Prime Duo
Ready to dive into the new offer? Check out the frequently asked questions below to learn more about Business Prime Duo.
FAQs
- What is Business Prime Duo?Business Prime Duo is an add-on membership for small business owners already shopping on Amazon.com with a personal Prime account. Designed for a single user, it enables fast, free delivery on eligible orders and access to other special features for business-related purchases.
- How do current Prime members access the Business Prime Duo offer?Current Prime members can access the Business Prime Duo offer by signing up for an Amazon Business account using a different email address than the address with which they registered for Amazon Prime. They would then verify their status as a business. Once verified, they can link their existing Prime membership to their new Amazon Business account and start enjoying the perks and features of Business Prime Duo.
- How much does Business Prime Duo cost?Business Prime Duo is free for Prime members who can verify their business status.
- I prepaid for my annual Business Prime Duo membership. Will I be refunded?Yes, current Business Prime Duo members who prepaid their yearly $69 membership fee will receive a prorated reimbursement based on the number of months that have elapsed since their last renewal.
- Is Business Prime Duo available in my country?Business Prime Duo is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Japan, and Canada.
- What are the benefits of Business Prime Duo?The benefits of Business Prime Duo include:
Fast, free delivery on business purchases: Free One- and Two-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items, and free Same-Day Delivery on eligible items in more than 90 metro areas, helping small businesses get what they need, when they need it.
Convenient business delivery: Members can choose their own "Amazon Day" to receive eligible orders on the same day each week, where available, so they can be around to receive packages. Reliable delivery means customers can focus more time toward growing their small businesses, knowing when those shipments will arrive. Additionally, members can choose consolidated shipping on eligible large orders to receive items with the fewest number of packages and deliveries.
Free survey and analytics tools: Members can uncover insights to help inspire customer loyalty and drive business growth with survey tools provided by Delighted.
5% back or 90-day card terms: With the Amazon Business Prime American Express card, members can take advantage of 5% back or have 90 days to pay interest-free on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business. Terms and conditions apply.
- How many users can leverage Business Prime Duo?Business Prime Duo is designed for single-user Amazon Business accounts. Small businesses that need to add more users can sign up for Business Prime Essentials (up to three users, $179/year) or Business Prime Small (up to 10 users, $499/year). More information on Business Prime plan options can be found here.