Lee este artículo en español.

In my 20 years at Amazon, I’ve always been impressed by the drive and resilience of our small business customers. Small business owners are passionate about what they do—and we know that many of them do it all by themselves. In fact, of the more than 33 million small businesses in the United States, 80% are solo operations with no employees. From product development and marketing, to procurement and finance, these small-business owners wear multiple hats each and every day.

At Amazon Business, we are committed to helping them succeed by investing in new tools and services that streamline small business buying. We are excited to announce that Business Prime Duo is now free to Prime members who make purchases for their businesses. This is in addition to all of the savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits already included in a Prime membership. Business Prime Duo provides small business owners the same value, selection, and convenience when shopping for their businesses that they’ve come to expect from Amazon Prime, with the addition of robust business procurement tools like survey and analytics tools via Delighted and business-only pricing on select orders.

More ways to save time and money

With Amazon Business’ Business Prime Duo membership, small business owners can save time and money, and focus on serving their customers and growing their businesses.

Following the creation of a free Amazon Business account, Prime members can sign up for their Business Prime Duo membership. This unlocks business-focused benefits, including fast, free delivery on business purchases, customer survey tools, and convenient business delivery options like Amazon Day and consolidated shipping. With Business Prime Duo, members also can tap into Amazon Business features that help them keep their personal and business buying separate, and streamline business purchases. Business can save with business-only and quantity discounts on eligible products. Amazon Business customers also get access to spend intelligence tools that help them control their purchasing, identify frequently purchased products that can be ordered in bulk, select products with sustainability certifications, track orders for tax purposes, and much more.

How to sign up

For Prime members who are not Amazon Business customers:



Start by creating an Amazon Business account using a different email address than the one associated with their personal Prime accounts. Follow the prompts to verify the business account. Once the account is verified, customers can link their existing Prime memberships to their Amazon Business accounts, and start enjoying the perks and features of Business Prime Duo for free.

Current Business Prime Duo members will be reimbursed for the remainder of their pre-paid yearly membership, with the refund calculated based on the number of months since their last renewal.

An Amazon Business customer can connect a business account to a personal account as long as the customer registered for Prime membership using a different email address.

Everything you need to know about Business Prime Duo

Ready to dive into the new offer? Check out the frequently asked questions below to learn more about Business Prime Duo.

