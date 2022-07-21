More likely than not, your recent purchase in Amazon’s store was from one of our nearly 2 million selling partners—the vast majority of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Amazon’s mission of helping customers find the best prices and widest selection on hundreds of millions of items every day is only possible through the success of our selling partners and our helping them provide a trustworthy shopping experience.

We continue to invest in powerful tools, services, and support that enable our community of selling partners to build successful businesses. We are constantly talking to sellers to help us innovate on their behalf and continue to improve the selling experience in Amazon’s store. This includes helping our selling partners adhere to our policies and ensure a great customer experience. For many years, we have continued to invest in—and improve on—assisting our sellers through clearer communications, faster response times, clearer indication of policy violations, and more.

Our latest innovation—the new and improved Account Health Rating—helps sellers adhere to our policies and maintain great account health. We will begin to roll out the new version of the Account Health Rating in August to sellers in our U.S. and Canada stores, and to sellers in our other worldwide stores in 2023. The new Account Health Rating is an easy-to-understand metric that gives sellers an overall state of their account health, including if the numerical value makes their account “Healthy,” “At-Risk,” or “Unhealthy.”

The new Account Health Rating responds to a few key pieces of feedback that we’ve received from sellers.

First, rather than a list of policy violations that could lead to suspension of their account, sellers have asked to understand exactly where they stand overall. The new Account Health Rating provides that holistic metric and will be the determining factor for account suspension based on accumulated policy violations.

Second, if any outstanding policy violations negatively impact the Account Heath Rating, a seller will be able to see the level of severity for each violation. The seller can then prioritize the most important issues first.

Third, sellers have asked for more help in adhering to our policies. That’s why we make it easy for sellers to contact us anytime they need support or have questions, and our team of dedicated Account Health Specialists is ready to support sellers over the phone or via email in getting their account back on track.

We’re excited to help sellers better understand exactly where their account health stands, prioritize potential issues, and ensure that their account status remains healthy so they can focus on selling amazing products and growing their businesses. This is one of many new offerings we are rolling out to improve sellers’ overall experience. We look forward to sharing and launching additional exciting improvements to the selling experience leading up to and during Amazon Accelerate 2022, on September 14–15.

