Generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) is helping people tackle tasks like building spreadsheets, captioning images, and writing essays, poems, and presentations. Now, Amazon is using the latest advancements in AI to dramatically improve the listing creation and management experience for sellers. A new set of generative AI capabilities will simplify how Amazon sellers create more thorough and captivating product descriptions, titles, and listing details. These new capabilities will make it faster and easier for sellers to list new products as well as enrich existing listings, helping customers more confidently make purchase decisions.

Creating compelling product titles, bullet points, and descriptions has previously required significant work for sellers. Amazon is making new generative AI capabilities available to sellers to simplify that process, reducing the need to enter many pieces of specific product data to just one step. The new capabilities use large language models (LLMs), a type of machine learning model specifically trained on large amounts of data that can recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate text and other content, to build more comprehensive product descriptions.

To get started, sellers only need to provide a brief description of the product in a few words or sentences, and Amazon will generate high-quality content for their review. Sellers can refine these, if they want to, or they can directly submit the automatically generated content to the Amazon catalog. These new capabilities will help sellers create high-quality listings with less effort and present customers with more complete, consistent, and engaging product information that will enhance their shopping experiences.

Within Amazon’s Seller Central, sellers can input a brief description of the product, and Amazon will generate listing content for review. The generated product description will display and can be edited by the user.

Amazon has traditionally used machine learning and deep learning to automatically extract and enrich product information. My colleague Robert Tekiela, vice president of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems, shared, “With our new generative AI models, we can infer, improve, and enrich product knowledge at an unprecedented scale and with dramatic improvement in quality, performance, and efficiency. Our models learn to infer product information through the diverse sources of information, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning that they learn. For example, they can infer a table is round if specifications list a diameter or infer the collar style of a shirt from its image.”

In addition to saving sellers time, a more thorough product description also helps improve the shopping experience. Customers will find more complete product information, as the new technology will help sellers provide richer information with less effort.

Amazon announced the new generative AI capabilities at Accelerate 2023, Amazon’s premier, annual seller conference.

Many sellers have tested Amazon’s latest AI offerings throughout the past few months, and early feedback indicates that the majority of those sellers are directly using the listing content the AI model creates for them. Starting to simplify listing creation using AI is just one way that Amazon is making it easier for sellers to launch and build a successful business. This is just the tip of the iceberg on how we plan to use AI to help improve the seller experience and help more sellers succeed.