How 5 entrepreneurs will use Amazon Business’ first-ever Small Business Grants to make a difference in their communities

Based in Coral Springs, Florida,seeks to develop musicianship, character, and respect for others within a safe and secure environment. Nicole Greggs, president and owner of MusicMakers!, founded the organization 25 years ago with the goal to ignite a lifelong interest in music-making and an informed appreciation of the value and impact of music education.With aging musical instruments and increased enrollment in their programs, Greggs and the MusicMakers! team are using their $25,000 grant to buy new instruments and improve their website, social media, and administration—all of which will help the staff of seven continue to deliver high-quality music education to their students."I never dreamed my company could be recognized for an award this large,” Greggs said. “I am thrilled that going forward we will be able to help even more people with better instruments and services, and that our company's mission has been validated. This award means the world to us."