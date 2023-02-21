David Price first thought of the idea for his business, The Safety Pouch, when he was just 16 years old and growing up in New Orleans. But it wasn’t until Price’s freshman year of college that a school project compelled him to implement his idea. Encouraged by his professor, Price brought The Safety Pouch to market, and in just a few months, he built a thriving small business with purpose.

The Safety Pouch is an orange, wallet-sized holder used to store car registration and other important documents to help drivers stay organized on the road. The pouch can be clipped to the driver’s sun visor, eliminating the need to reach across the vehicle or into their glove compartment to access documents.

“To know that I am making a small yet meaningful impact in relieving that stress and creating safer and more efficient traffic stops makes it all worth it,” Price said.

Price has been able to grow his small business by leaning into his Amazon storefront and participating in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, which is dedicated to helping build sustainable growth for Black-owned businesses. The program is backed by a $150 million commitment over four years.

“Through Amazon, I have access to resources to not only grow as a small business owner, but thrive,” said Price. “Participating in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator has given us access to everything needed to succeed when selling in Amazon’s store—including funding, resources and marketing opportunities to grow as a Black-owned business.”

Price began selling The Safety Pouch in Amazon’s store in 2021. Within the first year, the business’ sales increased by 350%, and Amazon now makes up about 68% of The Safety Pouch’s online sales. With the support of Amazon, Price has been able to grow and scale his Black-owned small business and gain access to millions of customers.

“Launching on Amazon has been life-changing,” said Price. “With Amazon’s support, I have had the opportunity to reach so many new customers and build on my mission to get The Safety Pouch in as many cars as possible for smoother traffic stops in every community.”

When asked what advice he would give to other Black-owned businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs, Price said: “Stay true to yourself and to why you started. There are many times when you’ll encounter others or moments that deviate from your vision. There will also be many times when you feel like quitting, but when you’re going through it, you have to keep pushing through. Remember that failure is not the end but the beginning of a new approach to pivot to. And finally, nothing is impossible. Don’t count yourself or an idea out before you get the chance to explore all the possibilities.”

To shop The Safety Pouch and discover more Black-owned businesses, visit Amazon’s Buy Black store during Black History Month and Amazon’s storefront all year long, and look for the Black-Owned Business badge.