Shop some of the best small business deals of the year
Visit Amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness to shop from small businesses and save big on incredible products this Prime Day. Members can shop a curated collection of small business deals from a variety of unique sellers who bring an unmatched selection of products to our store. Customers can also look out for the Small Business badge on product detail pages to easily identify products from small businesses selling in Amazon’s store.
Meet some of the small businesses you can support during Prime Day
Get to know some of the many small businesses with Prime Day deals, snag some of this summer’s hottest products, and learn how Prime Day enables businesses to thrive in Amazon’s store.
Cocokind
Gently-formulated and botanical-forward skincare brand, Cocokind, is offering deals on both their top products and newest product lines this Prime Day, including the Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum, Ceramide Body Oil Stick, Beginner Retinol Gel and best-selling Ceramide Barrier Serum. Last year, founder and CEO Priscilla Tsai saw a 900% increase in overall sales during Prime Day and subsequently added in new products to Cocokind’s Amazon storefront as a result of increased customer searches. Now, those new products “make up 20% of our Amazon business and we’re excited to see another lift from this year’s Prime Day event,” said Tsai.
Recess
Recess creates delicious and functional relaxation beverages, ready-to-mix powders, and ready-to-drink craft mocktails designed to help people relax and unwind given the stress of modern times. Driven by the desire for healthier forms of stress relief, alcohol moderation, and improved sleep quality, Recess is a category pioneer in the relaxation space with the success of their Recess Mood and Recess Zero Proof Craft Mocktail lines, which are growing rapidly in Amazon’s store and elsewhere.
This year will mark Recess’ third Prime Day, and founder Ben Witte and his team saw a 700% sales increase last year, which helped boost their overall Amazon business—resulting in a 2.5x year-over-year sales growth. Witte credits Prime Day “as a major catalyst for the Recess business, creating a powerful flywheel effect which drives increased brand awareness and accelerated sales growth.”
Play Pits
Play Pits was developed by founder and CEO Chantel Powell as a mother’s solution to a well-known problem: kid odor! As a leading hygiene product for kids, the natural deodorant is aluminum-free and safe for sensitive skin. Now that the peak of the summer heat is here and back-to-school season is right around the corner, Play Pits 3-Pack Variety Pack is a favorite Prime Day deal among parents to help keep their kids odor-free with a number of different scents to choose from. Powell highlights that Prime Day has helped her “accelerate and acquire new customers during these peak seasons, with a significant number becoming long-term shoppers.”
The Beard Club
The Beard Club is a beard-first men’s grooming brand aimed at providing customers with thoughtfully-designed products to look and feel confident every day. The company’s high-quality personal care solutions, ingredients, and tools have even been represented by celebrities such as NBA All-Star James Harden and Grammy winner Kid Cudi. Last year during Prime Day they saw incredible success with sales on their Precision Beard Trimmer, and are excited to bring it back for this year’s event. The team also plans to discount its beard growth line—including the Advanced Beard Growth Kit, Essential Beard Growth Kit, and Derma Roller—and emphasizes that “leveraging Amazon’s brand analytics tool has been invaluable in analyzing our Prime Day performance and ensuring we continue to deliver the best grooming solutions to our customers.”
Lyrically Correct
This music trivia card game is an easy and fun way to bring people together this summer through nostalgia, with different installments that span from 60s and 70s soul to the early 2000s. Co-founder and CEO Donte Jones shares that his favorite Prime Day product offering this year is the 90s and 2000s hip hop and R&B, which is their best-seller, first game created, and a throw-back to the songs that defined his generation.
To prepare for Prime Day, Jones and his team leverage Amazon’s tools including FBA Inventory Analytics and Brand Analytics to break down past sales’ performance and predict future demand, noting he “can compare and contrast to make the best business decisions and sales predictions. They are phenomenal tools that we can't live without.”
PATTERN Beauty
PATTERN Beauty, a haircare brand founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, was created to exceed the beauty needs of the curly, coily, and tight-textured community using safe ingredients and effective products. They’re marking down fan-favorite products during Prime Day this year, including Leave-In Conditioner (which Ross calls ‘her holy grail’), Curl Mousse and the Mini Stylers Kit. Amazon is their fastest-growing sales channel and the team anticipates “a 50% spike in month-over-month sales growth in July as a result of Prime Day, along with significant growth in brand awareness and customer base.”
CRBN Pickleball
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country and can be found in Amazon’s store! Founded by avid players, CRBN Pickleball combines cutting-edge technology with player insights to produce high-performance paddles and gear to elevate the game and enhance play. After a massive spike in popularity during last year’s Prime Day, CBS Sports named CRBN Pickleball as the #1 paddle in Amazons store and the team is thrilled to discount the product again to get paddles into the hands of new pickleball players nationwide.
After participating in Prime Day for the first-time last year, co-founder Garret Gosselin mentions that “the increased brand visibility and momentum during that promotional period resulted in an 800% increase in sales compared to a normal day, far exceeding our expectations. We credit much of this success and publicity to the momentum driven by last year's Prime Day and can't wait to participate again in 2024.”
To learn more about how Amazon is helping U.S. small businesses thrive, check out our latest 2023 Small Business Empowerment Report, which highlights the success of independent sellers in Amazon’s store and the innovations and partnerships helping drive their growth. This interactive map also shares exciting small business success stories and state-by-state fun facts from across the country.
More than 60% of Amazon’s sales are from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Discover and shop more small businesses in Amazon’s store all year long—including Black-owned, women-owned, military-family-owned Hispanic-owned, AANHPI-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses and independent artisans, at Amazon.com/supportsmall.