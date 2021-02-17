Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.



Amazon and Global Optimism announced today that 20 new signatories around the world have joined: ACCIONA, Colis Prive, Cranswick plc, Daabon, FREE NOW, Generation Investment Management, Green Britain Group, Hotelbeds, IBM, Iceland Foods, Interface, Johnson Controls, MiiR, Orsted, Prosegur Cash, Prosegur Compañia de Seguridad, Slalom, S4Capital, UPM, and Vanderlande.With the addition of the new signatories, 53 companies across 18 industries and 12 countries have committed to working toward net-zero carbon in their worldwide businesses—which in aggregate has the potential to significantly reduce corporate carbon emissions. Each organization is at a different stage in its journey to net-zero carbon emissions, but all 53 signatories are committed to The Climate Pledge’s ambitious goal of meeting the Paris Agreement 10 years early.The 20 new signatories represent diverse economic sectors, ranging from energy to agricultural and financial services. Each company is implementing science-based, high-impact changes to its business to help decarbonize the value chain—including innovating in circular economy, deploying clean energy solutions, and mobilizing supply chains to reach net-zero by 2040.“As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate change by officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome 20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early, and we’re seeing incredible momentum behind the pledge with 53 companies from 18 industries across 12 countries already joining. Together, we can use our collective scale to help decarbonize the economy and preserve Earth for future generations.”Amazon and Global Optimism welcome these new signatories and thank them for their commitment: