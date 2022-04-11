Amazon teams are working hard every day to invent, create, and collaborate with each other and our business partners to help the company become more sustainable. This Earth Month, we’re highlighting the progress we’ve made as we continue to look ahead—because we know it’s just the beginning.

Taking action, together—The Climate Pledge

Amazon and more than 300 other companies are now committed to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040. Since 2019, The Climate Pledge—which was co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism—has grown to include hundreds of companies like Microsoft, PepsiCo, and Visa that have all committed to work together and take bold steps to decarbonize and fight climate change.

Building coalitions to accelerate our decarbonization efforts

In 2020, Amazon helped to launch a series of initiatives that will help us and other companies make progress to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. We co-founded the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels network alongside the Aspen Institute, which aims to transition ocean freight vessels from fossil fuels to zero-carbon fuels by 2040. We also participated in the launch of The First Movers Coalition, which targets emission reductions in aviation, ocean shipping, steel, and trucking. Finally, we led the creation of the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance Aviators Group, which is focused on accelerating the transition to net-zero emissions air transport.

Investing in others—The Climate Pledge Fund

In 2020, Amazon launched The Climate Pledge Fund with an initial $2 billion in funding to help support visionary companies whose products and services will help businesses reach net-zero carbon to fight against climate change. So far, Amazon has invested in 13 innovative companies that include Amogy, a New York-based technology startup developing an ammonia-to-power system that is emission-free at the point of use. The system may eventually be used to power heavy-duty transportation, such as cargo shipping. Another company supported by the fund is ION Energy, an India-based startup that develops software to improve the life and performance of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Electrifying our fleet

Amazon is committed to electrifying its delivery fleet. Amazon ordered 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, marking the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles, with all 100,000 vehicles planned to be on the road by 2030. Plus, Amazon has put over 15 different models of electric vehicles on the road, including custom delivery vehicles, e-cargo bikes, and e-rickshaws, to test and learn across the U.S., the European Union, and India.

Powering operations with renewable energy

Amazon is on a path to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the initial 2030 target. In 2020, Amazon became the first consumer electronics company to commit to addressing the electricity used by Amazon-branded devices through renewable energy development, starting with Echo devices. We are making investments in additional wind and solar farm capacity that, by 2025, will produce the clean energy equivalent to the use of all Echo, Fire TV, and Ring devices worldwide.

Smart packaging

Amazon uses machine learning algorithms to arrive at the best possible packaging choices for deliveries. That means identifying which products don’t need additional packaging and which smaller products are suitable for flexible packaging, such as padded mailers and bags that are up to 75% lighter than similar-sized boxes. As a result, Amazon has reduced the weight of outbound packaging per shipment by 36% and eliminated over 1 million tons of packaging material since 2015.

Making our buildings more sustainable

Amazon Fresh announced that its newest Seattle store is the world’s first grocery store pursuing Zero Carbon certification from the International Living Future Institute. Through more than a dozen design upgrades and features, the store is expected to save nearly 185 tons of CO2 each year when compared to an industry-standard grocery store. Additionally, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle is slated to become the first arena in the world certified as net-zero carbon, and Amazon’s buildings across its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, will be powered by 100% renewable energy. The HQ buildings are also designed to achieve LEEDv4 Platinum certification, the highest green building certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Amazon also wants to make it easier for customers to buy products and make choices that are more sustainable.

Discover more-sustainable products

Climate Pledge Friendly

In 2020, Amazon launched Climate Pledge Friendly (CPF) to help customers discover and shop for more-sustainable products on Amazon, with every product having one or more of 39 certifications that help protect the natural world. Over 300,000 products and more than 20,000 brands are now available through CPF across beauty, wellness, apparel, electronics, household, and grocery. Customers can tune into Amazon Live on April 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT and on April 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT to see celebrities and influencers share their favorite CPF products. Plus, viewers can chat live with the hosts and easily shop the featured products in real time.

Amazon Aware

This year, Amazon launched its first private brand with products all having third-party certifications featured in the Climate Pledge Friendly program. The Amazon Aware line features thoughtfully designed, affordable, everyday essentials across apparel, home, beauty, and other categories, all made from materials such as recycled polyester, organic cotton, and bio-based ingredients with certifications specific to product type.

Amazon Launchpad

Amazon Launchpad provides expertise and support for new brands, entrepreneurs, and startups to help them overcome many of the challenges associated with launching new products. In celebration of Earth Day, Amazon Launchpad is sharing the unique stories behind small businesses that offer more-sustainable products. Discover the South Korean vegan skincare line, Melixir, where founder Hana Lee is dedicated to creating a balanced, healthier world. We also have stories from GOODSAM, SHANTI BAR , and White Leaf Provisions—all brands set on revolutionizing the grocery space.

Support environmental organizations while you shop

Donate to charities as you shop

AmazonSmile is a simple way to support a charity or organization with your everyday purchases, at no additional cost to you. When you shop on smile.amazon.com, you’ll find the exact same products, same low prices, and the same convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com—with the added benefit that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of your eligible purchases to the charity of your choice. There are more than 1 million charitable organizations to choose from, including environmental organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Ocean Conservancy. Globally, AmazonSmile has donated more than $377 million to AmazonSmile charities.

“Alexa, grow a tree”

In celebration of Earth Month, customers in the U.S. can now say, “Alexa, grow a tree” to donate $1 to plant one tree through One Tree Planted, an environmental charity that supports reforestation around the world. To further show Amazon’s commitment to helping preserve the planet, Amazon is donating $1 million to One Tree Planted. Through this donation, One Tree Planted will plant a total of 1 million trees, starting in April through December 2022, to make a global impact around the world.

Reuse and recycle

Amazon Renewed

Refurbished products on Amazon Renewed have been inspected and tested by qualified suppliers to work and look like new. Plus, they are backed by our 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Customers can find great prices on pre-owned smartphones, laptops, tablets, desktops, and cameras across top brands including Apple, Samsung, Canon, and Beats.

Amazon Warehouse

When shopping on Amazon, customers can find pre-owned products through Amazon Warehouse, all with great deals. This includes millions of quality pre-owned, used, and open-box items that have all passed a 20-point quality inspection and are backed by a 30-day return policy.

Trade it in

Customers can trade in a well-loved Amazon device—as well as devices from brands like Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung, along with cellphones and video games—for an Amazon gift card. With Amazon’s Trade-In program, the devices are either restored and re-sold or recycled through an Amazon-certified recycler, ensuring a more sustainable way to dispose of devices.

Learn more about recycling

Through Amazon Second Chance, customers can learn how to recycle all types of Amazon packaging in their local communities. For example, did you know Amazon's paper padded mailer offers the same recyclability as our corrugated boxes? Amazon has also invested $10 million in the Closed Loop Infrastructure Fund. Since its launch in 2018, the Fund has improved recycling access for 4.2 million households, kept 2.6 million tons of recyclable material in circulation, and avoided 5.7 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, Amazon is working to address plastic pollution, joining a consortium under the U.S. Department of Energy to spur innovation and advance new technologies.

Learn more about Earth Month at Amazon.