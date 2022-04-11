In celebration of Earth Month, Amazon is teaming up with One Tree Planted, an environmental charity that supports reforestation around the world. Customers in the U.S. with an Alexa-enabled device can now say “Alexa, grow a tree” to donate $1 to plant one tree through One Tree Planted.

Trees play a vital role in creating clean air and water, maintaining a healthy climate, and providing habitats for wildlife. That’s why we are making it simple for Alexa customers to help support reforestation efforts by donating a tree just by using their voice. Customers can also keep track and view how many trees they help to plant through their Amazon Pay account.

One Tree Planted working with community partners in South America to plant trees during the Queuña Raymi planting festival in the Andes mountain range. Community partners work on a project in Thanh Hóa, Vietnam. One Tree Planted begins restoring a former pine plantation to native podocarp in New Zealand. Partners in Scotland work on the Alla & Gameshope Native Woodland restoration. Community partners in Paibona, Uganda plant their land and reforest the area.

To further show our commitment to helping preserve the planet, Amazon is also donating $1 million to One Tree Planted. The donation will help the nonprofit plant a total of 1 million trees, starting in April through December 2022, to make a global impact around the world. The initial reforestation projects include:

Surface mine restoration in Appalachia : This project helps support the reforestation of approximately 34 acres of surface mined land in Centre County, Pennsylvania, which is unable to naturally regenerate on its own.

: This project helps support the reforestation of approximately 34 acres of surface mined land in Centre County, Pennsylvania, which is unable to naturally regenerate on its own. Forest fire restoration in California : The Forest Health Project is a restoration program implemented on privately owned lands with the Mendocino National Forest impacted by the 2018 forest fires in Northern California’s Colusa County. With these funds, hard-working foresters will dedicate time to promote improved vegetation planning and resource management, helping to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires and floods in the region.

: The Forest Health Project is a restoration program implemented on privately owned lands with the Mendocino National Forest impacted by the 2018 forest fires in Northern California’s Colusa County. With these funds, hard-working foresters will dedicate time to promote improved vegetation planning and resource management, helping to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires and floods in the region. Fruit trees to fight hunger in India : This project will plant and nurture fruit trees with smallholder farmers in marginalized communities across the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal in India. These fruit trees will help participating farmers create sustainable livelihoods and provide nutritious food to their families and communities.

: This project will plant and nurture fruit trees with smallholder farmers in marginalized communities across the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal in India. These fruit trees will help participating farmers create sustainable livelihoods and provide nutritious food to their families and communities. Orca whale protection in the Pacific Northwest: The endangered Southern Resident Orcas have lived for millennia in a stretch of Pacific Ocean from Northern California to British Columbia. Planting trees along rivers and streams of the Pacific Northwest restores critical habitat for salmon, the primary food source of the endangered whales.

Learn more about the impact of these projects.

A tree nursery in India. The sand dune restoration project in India. The Willamette Valley restoration project in Oregon. The Paramount Ranch restoration following the Woolsey fire in 2018.

One Tree Planted has planted over 40 million trees in more than 43 countries since 2014, with 23.5 million planted in 2021 alone. The organization’s vision is to make planting trees available to everyone in an effort to collectively restore forests, foster biodiversity, and make a positive social impact around the world. One Tree Planted is also an AmazonSmile organization, meaning Amazon customers can automatically donate to One Tree Planted while shopping with Amazon through smile.amazon.com, which offers the same products, low prices, and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com.

We believe that every action and donation, big or small, matters when it comes to supporting a more sustainable future. That’s why we are committed to helping customers easily plant trees. It’s also why we have continuously worked to reduce our carbon footprint through The Climate Pledge and encourage recycling efforts through our Trade-In Program.

Consider donating to One Tree Planted through Alexa to make a positive impact. Climate change is an issue that is much bigger than one person, but when we work together, we can make a difference.