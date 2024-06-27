SCA5 is the first fulfillment center or logistics site in North America to have received this ILFI certification, which is the first worldwide third-party certified standard for lower-carbon buildings. The certification process requires a building to achieve energy and embodied carbon reduction targets, and be powered by 100% renewable energy. Recognizing that building emissions cannot currently be completely eliminated, the certification also requires

carbon neutralization

—additional finance for climate solutions outside of the building through the

voluntary carbon market

. ILFI sets a rigorous standard for validating these building decarbonization efforts: to achieve it, SCA5 operations had to meet energy efficiency performance targets over 12 consecutive months.