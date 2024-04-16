The Package Decision Engine, an AI model that

Amazon designed and built

, is able to determine the most efficient type of packaging for each item it learns about, helping reduce the number of cardboard boxes, air pillows, tape, and mailers used to send purchases to customers. The model is an important example of how the company is

using AI to meet its sustainability goals faster

, while also helping reduce packaging, make deliveries more efficient, and ensure products remain protected during delivery. Along with other

packaging innovations

, the model has helped Amazon

avoid over 2 million tons of packaging material

worldwide since 2015.

Built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, the multimodal AI model can predict when a more durable product like a blanket doesn’t need protective packaging, or when a potentially fragile item like a set of dinner plates might need a studier box. It uses a combination of deep machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, and is continuously learning about Amazon’s ever-evolving packaging options. Its decisions are empirically accurate, according to Amazon scientists, meaning that it predicts the most efficient package choice the majority of the time.