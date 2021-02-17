Amazon and Global Optimism announced today that 20 new signatories around the world have joined The Climate Pledge, including digital advertising and marketing services company S4Capital. The new signatory is a leader in its sector for committing to and implementing sustainable practices across its business, and the company hopes its leadership on this issue will help to inspire clients and other organizations in this sector to prioritize sustainability in their own businesses. Communication, particularly led by companies like S4Capital, about the importance of climate action and the ambitious commitments needed to address this global crisis is critical to helping us develop and implement climate solutions at scale.

An illustration that shows the location of the newest signatories to The Climate Pledge, includign Daabon, Interface, Miir, Slalom, IBM, Prosegur, Prosegur Cash, Johnson Controls, Acciona, Generation IM, S4 Capitol, Cranswick, Iceland, Green Britain Group, Orsted, UPM, Vanderlande, Colis Prive, Free Now, and HotelBeds
20 more companies from around the globe join The Climate Pledge
53 companies, representing almost every sector of the economy, have committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, demonstrating the global impact of The Climate Pledge.
S4Capital is the first global advertising group to commit to The Climate Pledge, setting the stage for influential advertising corporations to take drastic climate action and join the fight. Hear from Kara Hurst, Amazon VP of Worldwide Sustainability; Sir Martin Sorrell, S4Capital Executive Chairman; and Tom Carnac, Global Optimism Founding Partner, as they join each other across industries and geographies to discuss The Climate Pledge and climate action.