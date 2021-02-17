Amazon and Global Optimism announced today that 20 new signatories around the world have joined The Climate Pledge, including digital advertising and marketing services company S4Capital. The new signatory is a leader in its sector for committing to and implementing sustainable practices across its business, and the company hopes its leadership on this issue will help to inspire clients and other organizations in this sector to prioritize sustainability in their own businesses. Communication, particularly led by companies like S4Capital, about the importance of climate action and the ambitious commitments needed to address this global crisis is critical to helping us develop and implement climate solutions at scale.

S4Capital is the first global advertising group to commit to The Climate Pledge, setting the stage for influential advertising corporations to take drastic climate action and join the fight. Hear from Kara Hurst, Amazon VP of Worldwide Sustainability; Sir Martin Sorrell, S4Capital Executive Chairman; and Tom Carnac, Global Optimism Founding Partner, as they join each other across industries and geographies to discuss The Climate Pledge and climate action.