Amazon and Global Optimism have announced that Spin, a leading micromobility and technology company, joined The Climate Pledge. This announcement builds on Spin’s commitment to be carbon negative by 2025 and remove more carbon from the atmosphere than its operations produce.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, as well as implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations. Signatories also commit to neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Spin to The Climate Pledge,” said Sally Fouts, director of The Climate Pledge at Amazon. “Transportation is one of the leading sectors driving up global carbon emissions, and alternative transport solutions are essential in creating the low-carbon economy of the future. Together, through collective collaboration, action, and investment, we can achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.”

Spin is a leading micromobility and technology company acquired by Ford Motor Company in 2018. Spin powers individual mobility for the benefit of all, strategically collaborating to reshape policy and redesign urban life. The company’s mission is to create a world full of “15-minute cities,” where residents can get anywhere in the city within 15 minutes thanks to the company’s scooters, strategic transportation, and city planning.

Spin aims to be carbon negative by 2025, removing more emissions from existing transportation ecosystems than it produces. Its sustainability program includes initiatives for electrified operations, renewable power, lower manufacturing impacts, and a move away from private automobiles.

As part of its commitment to the Pledge, Spin has also published its first global accounting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The report discloses the GHG emissions associated with all of Spin’s business activities, including the manufacturing, transport, and end of life of its scooters; the goods and services it procures; and the day-to-day operations of its business. This comprehensive reporting is a first step toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Quantifying its carbon footprint enables the business to further understand the primary sources of emissions in its operation and identify areas for meaningful reduction.

“Combating climate change is the defining challenge of our time, and our success is dependent on the shared commitment of our partners and riders,” said Hui Wen Chan, director of sustainability at Spin. “Working with our existing relationships and through new partnerships with cities, campuses, manufacturers, suppliers, and other like-minded organizations, we aim to transform the future of mobility for all. Together, we can make our cities greener, healthier, and more livable so that future generations can keep on spinning.”

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, more than 100 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that demand will rapidly grow for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions.