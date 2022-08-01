Prime members can now shop products from the stores of some of their favorite brands on the Amazon app and Amazon.com and have their purchases delivered to their doorstep as soon as that same day—all with the click of a button. Prime members in select ZIP codes in more than 10 cities, including in and around Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C., can now shop the latest items from PacSun, GNC, SuperDry, and Diesel, and receive their items the same day.

Some stores also offer the option to buy online and pick up in store. The service is free for U.S. Prime members who spend $25 or more on qualifying items and $2.99 for members who spend below $25. Additional retailers joining the service in upcoming months include Sur La Table and 100% Pure.

Whether looking for an outfit for an unexpected event, replenishing everyday essentials, or getting their hands on that must-have statement piece as soon as possible, customers can shop on Amazon to easily get the products they need, fast. Prime members in eligible ZIP codes simply visit the Amazon app or Amazon.com, browse the curated selection from retail stores in their area, and select Same-Day Delivery. Amazon sends the order to the store, the retail store associate fulfills it from inventory in the store, and an Amazon delivery partner picks up the order from the retail location and delivers it to customers as soon as that same day.

“We see high potential in our expanded seller partnership with Amazon, which includes delivery directly from select PacSun retail locations,” said Mimi Ruiz, vice president of ecommerce at PacSun. “This is one more way for us to offer our customers the styles they want and love, when they want them.”

By offering Same-Day Delivery, these retailers add to the hundreds of thousands of items already available to Amazon customers within hours of purchase. The available items span dozens of categories, including everyday essentials, beauty, pets, toys, electronics, and apparel.

“The expansion of Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery to include beloved brands delivered directly from nearby retail locations is just another way we are offering customers even greater selection, at faster speeds,” said Sarah Mathew, director of Amazon Delivery Experience. “We are excited to see this new model come to life and look forward to adding more brands, stores, and locations to the program.”

Amazon is always innovating to bring customers new levels of convenience and fast delivery options that work best for them. This new offering has launched in more than 10 cities, and Amazon plans to expand to additional retailers and cities around the country in the months ahead.

Learn if this service is available in your area and place an order from a participating retailer. Read more about retail partnership opportunities.