We have been working on building a drone delivery service since 2013. Our goal? Building fully electric drones that deliver packages under 5 pounds to customers in less than an hour.

Later this year, customers living in Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas will be among the first to receive Prime Air drone deliveries.

This is an inside look at one of our flight-testing facilities, located in Oregon. Here, a dedicated team of experts in safety, aerospace, science, robotics, software, hardware, testing, and manufacturing come together to build a safe and scalable system.