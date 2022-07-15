Last month, we announced plans to offer drone delivery to customers living in Lockeford, California. Hundreds of residents have expressed interest in receiving their Amazon orders via drone, and we’re working with each one of them to make this a reality.

Now, we are excited to begin reaching out to customers in College Station, Texas, so they can also receive drone deliveries later this year.

We are impressed with so many aspects of College Station. The innovative research conducted by Texas A&M University, the small-town feel, and the sense of community that is clear from the minute you arrive in town all make it a very special place. We are thrilled about the opportunity to launch this service in College Station and partner with the city and its world-class university on some of the great work they’ve been doing in the area drone technology.

"Amazon's new facility presents a tremendous opportunity for College Station to be at the forefront of the development of drone delivery technology," said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. "We look forward to partnering with Amazon and Texas A&M and are confident that Amazon will be a productive, conscientious, and accountable participant in our community."

Amazon Prime Air prepares for drone deliveries Amazon customers in Lockeford, California, will be among the first to receive Prime Air drone deliveries in the U.S. Read more

“Being one of the first drone delivery locations for Amazon puts College Station at the forefront of this exciting technology. What happens here will help advance drone delivery for the rest of the country and perhaps the rest of the world,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “We welcome Amazon to our community and stand ready to assist however we can.”

This expansion of our service is made possible by the years of innovation, testing, and invention by talented teams of scientists, engineers, aerospace professionals, and futurists working on Prime Air.

We’re bringing more than drone delivery to Lockeford and College Station. Through these Prime Air drone deliveries, we will create new jobs, build partnerships with local organizations, and help to reduce the impact of climate change on future generations.

The future is right around the corner—stay tuned for updates.