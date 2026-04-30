Key takeaways
- Small businesses achieved strong year-over-year growth in 2025. More than 75,000 independent sellers surpassed $1 million in sales in Amazon's store, a 36% increase from 2024, and U.S. sellers averaged more than $375,000 in annual sales.
- Amazon’s AI-powered tools helped sellers save time and reduce costs, allowing them to reinvest in their businesses and operate more efficiently.
- Fulfillment by Amazon continued to give sellers access to advanced logistics that helped them reach customers nationally and globally with fast delivery.
Small businesses in Amazon’s store exemplify innovation and resilience, and in 2025, those stories translated into meaningful seller growth. Our 2025 Small Business Empowerment Report shares the achievements of our selling partners, who today account for more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.
Independent sellers achieved impressive year-over-year growth in 2025
The scale of what independent sellers accomplished this past year is a testament to the ingenuity and determination that have always defined small businesses—and to the support, tools, and global reach that Amazon provides to help them grow. The numbers tell that story clearly:
- More than 75,000 independent sellers surpassed $1 million in sales in Amazon’s store, a 36% increase from 2024
- Independent sellers in the U.S. averaged more than $375,000 in annual sales in Amazon’s store, representing nearly a 30% increase from 2024
- Over 11,000 U.S.-based sellers grew their sales by over 10x
GEN-Y Hitch, a trailer hitch manufacturer based in Nappanee, Indiana is a great example of a small business that achieved impressive growth in 2025, surpassing $5 million in revenue, up 35% year-over-year. "I know we can reach $50 million, maybe $100 million just in Amazon’s store. I remember saying to my business partner, 'If we could sell one hitch a day, we would have it made.’ Today, we build and ship thousands a day. And with Amazon behind you, bigger starts to look a lot more possible,” said Carl Borkholder, founder and CEO, GEN-Y Hitch.
Amazon's AI-powered tools are helping independent sellers save time and money
Amazon has long invested in helping sellers grow and thrive. Now, generative AI is reshaping what's possible for small businesses, putting powerful tools in their hands that were once reserved for larger retailers.
In 2025, Seller Assistant, an always-on, agentic AI expert for sellers, had more than 230,000 monthly users, with sellers accepting its recommended actions more than 90% of the time. “Seller Assistant is like having a business expert at your fingertips. I can ask ‘How many units will I sell this week?’ Or get advice on product improvements, and it comes up with solid answers. It saves me time from researching and gives me the information I need right when I need it,” said Christine Krogue, founder, Smart Sheep, Kaysville, Utah.
With Amazon’s generative AI listing tools, small businesses can create high-quality product listings that resonate with customers, saving weeks of time. In 2025, independent sellers created more than 12 million sales-ready listings using generative AI. “When you have over a thousand listings, saving a couple minutes per listing means what would take weeks to do manually was completed in hours,” said Michael Gore, co-owner, C&M Personal Gifts, Woodland Hills, California.
Sellers are also using AI-powered tools to identify new opportunities. Product Opportunity Explorer analyzes billions of customer interactions to surface unmet demand, emerging trends, and pricing insights that once required hours of research. “What used to require hours of research or paying thousands of dollars to trend consultants just to get a best guess now happens in minutes,” said Mohamad Sam, owner, Purifyou, Houston, Texas.
How sellers leveraged Amazon's redesigned onboarding experience to grow
In 2025, Amazon introduced a redesigned seller onboarding experience tailored to sellers’ unique business needs and experience levels, helping them focus on the right actions early and avoid common challenges.
As a result, more sellers completed key steps and reached their first sale sooner. In addition, Amazon introduced an onboarding assistant, which is an AI-powered guide that answers questions, explains requirements, and guides sellers through the process as they work. This enhanced onboarding experience helped new sellers generate more than $18 billion in sales in 2025.
Amazon gives independent sellers the speed and scale to grow
For nearly 20 years, Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) has given independent sellers access to the kind of logistics infrastructure once available only to the largest retailers. From a small town in Montana to customers in London, sellers can reach customers nationally and globally with fast, reliable delivery. “With Amazon handling the logistics and operations, my only worry is keeping up with demand. The business side is like pushing a button,” said Kyle Yamamoto, co-founder, Vital Pet Life.
In 2025, Amazon expanded on that foundation, launching more than 20 AI-powered FBA tools designed to help sellers save time, reduce costs, and scale with confidence. For example, AI-powered Packaging Recommendations optimize how products are packed and shipped, saving sellers money on every order.
For entrepreneurs just starting out, FBA also lowers the barrier to entry. “With Fulfillment by Amazon, we can ship a large amount of product. Over the years, it’s saved us a ton of energy, a ton of time. Time’s money,” said Mark McGarity, vice president, M-Clip, Savannah, Georgia.
Independent sellers didn't just thrive in 2025—they built stronger communities
The success of independent sellers in 2025 didn't just drive business growth - it fueled local economies. Independent sellers in Amazon's store supported more than 2 million jobs across the U.S., with states like Wisconsin, New York, Texas, Michigan, and Iowa home to the largest number of independent sellers in rural areas and small towns.
Mark Aramli knows that firsthand. The former NASA engineer founded BedJet, a sleep technology company, in Newport, Rhode Island, and when the pandemic hit, he turned his company's success into something bigger. Since 2020, BedJet profits have funded more than $2.6 million in grants directed to local charities focused on food security, shelter, mental health, and education. "One of the things I'm most proud about BedJet has been our ability to help families with children in our local community with basic human needs," said Mark Aramli, founder of BedJet.
What's ahead for small businesses in Amazon’s store
Amazon’s partnership with independent sellers is built on providing small businesses with tools and resources to grow. In 2025, small businesses continued to scale with Amazon, and we continue to invest in AI-powered capabilities, logistics, and tools to support how sellers build and operate their businesses.
Behind every metric is an entrepreneur building something meaningful: creating jobs, serving customers, and shaping the communities around them. Amazon is committed to being a partner in that journey.
Next, learn more about the achievements of independent sellers in the 2025 Small Business Empowerment Report.
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