In 2025,

Seller Assistant

, an always-on, agentic AI expert for sellers, had more than 230,000 monthly users, with sellers accepting its recommended actions more than 90% of the time.

“Seller Assistant is like having a business expert at your fingertips. I can ask ‘How many units will I sell this week?’ Or get advice on product improvements, and it comes up with solid answers. It saves me time from researching and gives me the information I need right when I need it,”

said Christine Krogue, founder, Smart Sheep, Kaysville, Utah.