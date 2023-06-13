I oversee 1500 employees at an Amazon fulfillment center in Spain. These are 5 leadership qualities I focus on every day.

Geraldine Leirós Martinez, general manager at Amazon's largest fulfillment center in Madrid.

Leirós Martinez (left) chatting with Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, John Felton (right) during Felton's visit to Amazon Operations sites in Spain.



I was born and raised in Venezuela with my parents and my older brother. I lived there my whole life up until my second year of college, then I transferred to the Technical University of Catalonia in Barcelona when I was 19. It was a big move, but I felt an immediate connection to Spain because my family migrated from the country in the 1960s.I ended up attending two schools once I got to Spain, and I graduated in 2014 with two Bachelor’s degrees; one in engineering and another in business management. I fell in love with the people, the culture, the stability, and of course, the food in Spain, and I decided to stay here to kick off my job hunt. At the time, a lot of companies offered graduate programs that allowed you to rotate across multiple functions during your first two years, and that was a big priority for my search.I found an opening for an area manager role at anin Madrid, the city where I was living at that time. I watched several videos to learn more about, and took particular interest in the local Graduate Program that puts recent grads and tenured employees on a track to leadership. I applied and had the opportunity to do a tour of Madrid’s fulfillment center. I could see myself building a career here and knew this was where I wanted to work after I felt the energy and excitement in the facility.Nearly eight years, four different fulfillment centers, and five promotions later, I’m now the general manager of the largest fulfillment center in Madrid, which employs 1500 people who help fulfill Amazon orders for customers across Spain and part of Europe. I help ensure they are aware of all the programs, benefits, and resources Amazon offers to help them succeed and thrive. I recently met with Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations John Felton, to reflect on what I’ve learned leading large teams at these fulfillment centers in France and Spain.Here are five of the most important leadership qualities I focus on every day: