In looking at job growth over the next decade, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates some of the fastest growing job areas are increasingly in more skilled areas, including medical assistants, statisticians, software developers, nurse practitioners and wind turbine service technicians. This provides a huge opportunity for anyone who builds more technical skills to move into better paying roles. Through Upskilling 2025, Amazon is focused on creating pathways to careers in areas that will continue growing in years to come, like medicine, cloud computing, and machine learning.



Upskilling programs include: