- Amazon has been investing in Mississippi since 2019, strengthening the state’s economy. Today, Mississippi is a thriving innovation and logistics hub for Amazon.
- Jobs for operations employees in customer fulfillment and transportation come with an average hourly base wage of more than $23. Including benefits, employees earn an average total compensation of more than $30 an hour.
- Our statewide planned investment is expected to create 2,000 jobs and generate millions of dollars in new revenue for Mississippi, providing funding for essential services, schools, and infrastructure improvements.
5 ways Amazon is investing in Mississippi
Amazon's investments are boosting the Magnolia State's economy while creating opportunities for Mississippians.
Amazon in your community
Amazon's $25 billion investment in Mississippi will create 2,000 jobs, economic opportunity, and support for local community projects
Amazon is creating high-paying jobs and strengthening the Magnolia State while building responsible infrastructure.
Amazon's $3B investment in Warren County, MS, will bring a new data center campus and hundreds of jobs
The investment will create hundreds of jobs, boost local communities, and scale innovation.
Unlocking opportunities for employees
Future Ready 2030: Amazon expands skills training goal, invests $2.5 billion to prepare 50 million people for the future of work
Investment supports students, employees and those looking to expand their skills as the workforce adapts to changing economy.
Skills-based programs offered through Career Choice are designed to provide Amazon employees with a unique path to a new career in high-demand industries.
For many employees, Amazon offers healthcare starting on day one of employment, along with mental health and well-being resources, cancer support, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
Amazon's skills training programs are helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.