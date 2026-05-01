  • $5.8 billion invested in Mississippi
    Building a stronger economy
    Amazon has been investing in Mississippi since 2019, strengthening the state’s economy. Today, Mississippi is a thriving innovation and logistics hub for Amazon.
  • 7,000+ full- and part-time employees in Mississippi
    Supporting good local jobs
    Jobs for operations employees in customer fulfillment and transportation come with an average hourly base wage of more than $23. Including benefits, employees earn an average total compensation of more than $30 an hour.
  • $25 billion to fund Mississippi infrastructure
    Investing in critical infrastructure
    Our statewide planned investment is expected to create 2,000 jobs and generate millions of dollars in new revenue for Mississippi, providing funding for essential services, schools, and infrastructure improvements.
Aerial view of Mississippi State Capitol building with golden dome surrounded by trees at sunset

5 ways Amazon is investing in Mississippi

Amazon's investments are boosting the Magnolia State's economy while creating opportunities for Mississippians.

Learn more
Amazon in your community
Network engineer maintaining data center equipment
Amazon's $25 billion investment in Mississippi will create 2,000 jobs, economic opportunity, and support for local community projects
Amazon is creating high-paying jobs and strengthening the Magnolia State while building responsible infrastructure.
Volunteers packing food items in red bags for community service
Amazon partners with Extra Table to combat food insecurity in Jackson, Mississippi
A data center technician pushing a cart inside an Amazon data center.
Amazon's $3B investment in Warren County, MS, will bring a new data center campus and hundreds of jobs
The investment will create hundreds of jobs, boost local communities, and scale innovation.
Agricultural monitoring equipment amid lush soybean crop
Amazon and Arable announce new project to save water, benefit Mississippi farmers
Unlocking opportunities for employees
AWS cloud-computing skills programs.
Future Ready 2030: Amazon expands skills training goal, invests $2.5 billion to prepare 50 million people for the future of work
Investment supports students, employees and those looking to expand their skills as the workforce adapts to changing economy.
An image of an engineering operations technician working at Amazon.
Thousands of Amazon employees are landing higher-paying jobs through Career Choice. Here's how.
Skills-based programs offered through Career Choice are designed to provide Amazon employees with a unique path to a new career in high-demand industries.
Amazon employee
5 awesome health benefits many Amazon employees can start using on their first day
For many employees, Amazon offers healthcare starting on day one of employment, along with mental health and well-being resources, cancer support, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
AWS Skill Builder platform shown on computer, offering AI and cloud training
Amazon's skills training programs are helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.