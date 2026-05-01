Key takeaways

  • Amazon has invested $10 billion in Mississippi and contributed $8 billion to the state's economy.
  • Amazon recently announced $25 billion in planned investment and 2,000 expected jobs for cloud computing infrastructure.
  • Amazon partners with Mississippi educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
  • Mississippi-based independent sellers sold more than 2 million items through Amazon's store in 2025.
For more than 30 years, Amazon has been investing across the United States, strengthening local economies, and creating opportunities for communities nationwide. Mississippi is a prime example of this commitment, with Amazon building a substantial presence in the state.
Today, the Magnolia State serves as a growing innovation and logistics hub for Amazon, with investments including fulfillment centers, cloud computing infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and a Whole Foods Market. The company's economic impact extends beyond our 7,000+ full- and part-time employees, indirectly supporting 20,000+ additional jobs, and helping local businesses reach customers around the world.
Here are five ways Amazon is investing in Mississippi:

Page overview

Investing in our employees

1
Investing in our employees
2
Investing in workforce development and upskilling
3
Building operations across the Magnolia State
4
Investing in critical infrastructure
5
Empowering Mississippi's small businesses
1.
Investing in our employees
man wearing a cap and safety vest walking through shelves of products and inspecting a list inside an amazon fulfillment center

Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Operations employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.

Beyond 7,000+ direct jobs, Amazon's presence in Mississippi supports approximately 20,000+ indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, professional services, and suppliers who we rely on every day.

A photo of an Amazon employee taking an online course on desktop and laptop devices.

8 free skills training programs that help Amazon employees land higher-paying roles

Over 425,000 Amazon employees in the U.S. participated in a skills training program since 2019.

2.
Investing in workforce development and upskilling

Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives. Building on this commitment, Amazon recently launched new workforce programs to help workers gain cloud computing skills and access to specialized training courses.

Meet Michael Paniagua, a Warehouse Safety Specialist who is now studying Business with a minor in Psychology thanks to Career Choice.

In Mississippi, Amazon partners with educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays 100% of tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.

3.
Building operations across the Magnolia State

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $10 billion in Mississippi operations and employee compensation, contributing $8 billion to the state's gross domestic product.

These investments include five fulfillment and sortation centers, four delivery stations, and the company has expanded its retail footprint with a Whole Foods Market location in the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, investing in five renewable energy projects that are enabling 616 megawatts of new carbon-free energy in Mississippi through solar and wind farms across the state—enough to power 152,000 U.S. homes. These projects include Delta Wind, the state’s first utility-scale wind farm, which will generate tens of millions of dollars in consistent tax revenue for local communities.

inside a data center in eastern Oregon. Data center engineer troubleshooting with computer

Amazon plans to invest $25 billion in Mississippi data centers, create 2,000 jobs

Amazon is creating high-paying jobs and strengthening the Magnolia State while building responsible infrastructure.

4.
Investing in critical infrastructure

Since 2024, Amazon has announced $25 billion in planned investment for cloud computing infrastructure in Mississippi, which is estimated to create 2,000 full-time positions at the data centers.

The company has made investments across Hinds, Madison, and Warren counties that are helping transform Mississippi’s economy and are projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue, providing sustainable funding for essential services, schools, and infrastructure improvements that will benefit residents. In Madison County alone, more than 75 Mississippi companies are engaged in construction and operations, employing thousands of construction workers, electricians, and operational staff.

Amazon has partnered with AccelerateMS, Mississippi Development Authority, and both Holmes and Hinds Community Colleges to launch specialized training programs across the state. These efforts have already engaged more than 1,000 education and workforce leaders and provided valuable training to over 6,500 learners and job seekers throughout Mississippi.

5.
Empowering Mississippi's small businesses
A business owner stands behind a desk and smiles with his arm resting on two Amazon packages.

Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for Mississippi's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2025, Mississippi-based independent sellers sold more than 2 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $80,000 in annual sales.

An Amazon delivery van is parked on the side of a road next to a pasture of cattle.

Amazon’s bringing faster Prime delivery speeds to thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities

More customers than ever will be able to shop a wide range of popular items, including everyday essentials, for delivery within hours.

These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables Mississippi's small businesses to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.

Amazon's investment in Mississippi reflects the company's broader commitment to creating economic opportunity across America. Through job creation, workforce development, infrastructure investments, and small business support, Amazon continues to partner with communities throughout the Magnolia State to build a stronger, more resilient local economy.
Read more about how Amazon is investing in Mississippi and in the U.S.

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