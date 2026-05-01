These investments include five fulfillment and sortation centers, four delivery stations, and the company has expanded its retail footprint with a Whole Foods Market location in the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, investing in five renewable energy projects that are enabling 616 megawatts of new carbon-free energy in Mississippi through solar and wind farms across the state—enough to power 152,000 U.S. homes. These projects include Delta Wind, the state’s first utility-scale wind farm, which will generate tens of millions of dollars in consistent tax revenue for local communities.