Key takeaways
- Amazon has invested $10 billion in Mississippi and contributed $8 billion to the state's economy.
- Amazon recently announced $25 billion in planned investment and 2,000 expected jobs for cloud computing infrastructure.
- Amazon partners with Mississippi educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
- Mississippi-based independent sellers sold more than 2 million items through Amazon's store in 2025.
Page overview
Investing in our employees
Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Operations employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.
Beyond 7,000+ direct jobs, Amazon's presence in Mississippi supports approximately 20,000+ indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, professional services, and suppliers who we rely on every day.
Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives. Building on this commitment, Amazon recently launched new workforce programs to help workers gain cloud computing skills and access to specialized training courses.
In Mississippi, Amazon partners with educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays 100% of tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested $10 billion in Mississippi operations and employee compensation, contributing $8 billion to the state's gross domestic product.
These investments include five fulfillment and sortation centers, four delivery stations, and the company has expanded its retail footprint with a Whole Foods Market location in the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, investing in five renewable energy projects that are enabling 616 megawatts of new carbon-free energy in Mississippi through solar and wind farms across the state—enough to power 152,000 U.S. homes. These projects include Delta Wind, the state’s first utility-scale wind farm, which will generate tens of millions of dollars in consistent tax revenue for local communities.
Since 2024, Amazon has announced $25 billion in planned investment for cloud computing infrastructure in Mississippi, which is estimated to create 2,000 full-time positions at the data centers.
The company has made investments across Hinds, Madison, and Warren counties that are helping transform Mississippi’s economy and are projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue, providing sustainable funding for essential services, schools, and infrastructure improvements that will benefit residents. In Madison County alone, more than 75 Mississippi companies are engaged in construction and operations, employing thousands of construction workers, electricians, and operational staff.
Amazon has partnered with AccelerateMS, Mississippi Development Authority, and both Holmes and Hinds Community Colleges to launch specialized training programs across the state. These efforts have already engaged more than 1,000 education and workforce leaders and provided valuable training to over 6,500 learners and job seekers throughout Mississippi.
Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for Mississippi's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2025, Mississippi-based independent sellers sold more than 2 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $80,000 in annual sales.
These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables Mississippi's small businesses to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.
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