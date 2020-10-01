Reducing Homelessness

Our breakfast program, launched in conjunction with Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, has helped support 9 million breakfasts, and reached more than 50,000 school children in 450 schools in underserved communities throughout the United States. During the COVID‑19 pandemic, our Amazon Flex network of drivers and other delivery partners hand delivered millions of meals to those in need in over 30 cities around the world. Amazon has also been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rapidly expand access to online grocery shopping for Americans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits across the country.