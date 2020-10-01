Reducing Homelessness
Amazon has committed over $130 million to our nonprofit partners who are working to fight family homelessness. Most notably, the company’s $100 million in-kind and cash donations have built the largest family shelter in Washington state for our nonprofit partner, Mary’s Place. Mary’s Place opened an eight-floor shelter with its own health clinic inside an Amazon office building within the company’s Puget Sound headquarters.
We’re working to make the biggest impact on children and families with immediate needs. These “Right Now Needs” include reducing childhood hunger in schools and homes globally.
Our breakfast program, launched in conjunction with Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, has helped support 9 million breakfasts, and reached more than 50,000 school children in 450 schools in underserved communities throughout the United States. During the COVID‑19 pandemic, our Amazon Flex network of drivers and other delivery partners hand delivered millions of meals to those in need in over 30 cities around the world. Amazon has also been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rapidly expand access to online grocery shopping for Americans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits across the country.