Next year, Amazon sellers can benefit from more seamless access to Intuit products within Amazon Seller Central.
Intuit has built on Amazon Web Services since 2013, integrating its own capabilities to create best-in-class customer experiences. Today, Amazon and Intuit announced that they are expanding their partnership.
QuickBooks will become Amazon’s preferred partner for financial management solutions integrated directly in Amazon Seller Central, the Amazon site where sellers manage their businesses. Starting in mid-2025, Amazon sellers can benefit from seamless access to Intuit accounting, tax, and lending solutions from within Seller Central. The expanded Amazon-Intuit partnership will give sellers the ability to bring their existing Amazon data into Intuit products and experiences—ultimately making it easier for sellers to understand and optimize profitability, manage cash flow, access capital, and simplify taxes with confidence.
“Amazon is innovating on behalf of sellers every day to support the growth and success of their businesses, which includes providing sellers with streamlined access to third-party tools that offer additional efficiencies and capabilities to help them operate their business,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon. “Together with Intuit, we’re working to equip our selling partners with additional financial tools and access to capital to help them scale efficiently.”
“Intuit and Amazon are providing financial tools for millions of Amazon sellers to thrive in Amazon’s store,” said Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi. “We know businesses that use Intuit’s QuickBooks platform have a nearly 20-point higher success rate than those who don’t. We’re proud to bring the benefits of our AI-driven expert platform to help sellers boost their revenue and profitability, save time, and grow with confidence.”
Key benefits for sellers include:
- Comprehensive financial management: The integrated, data-driven experience will allow sellers to seamlessly access QuickBooks for end-to-end visibility into their financials in one place to manage profitability, cash flow, inventory, and real-time tax estimates. The ability to manage their business end-to-end will not only fuel their success, but also give sellers confidence they’re compliant and ready for tax time with streamlined filing through the Intuit platform. Sellers will be able to make more informed decisions that boost their financial health.
- Simplified access to capital: Eligible Amazon sellers using QuickBooks will have access to personalized loans through QuickBooks Capital directly from Amazon Seller Central. This collaboration streamlines the process for small businesses to secure funding to accelerate their growth.