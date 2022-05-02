Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/Start is starting new cohorts in 10 cities this summer, including launching for the first time in Oakland, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and Charlotte, North Carolina. AWS re/Start is a 12-week, full-time, classroom-based skills development and job training program that reskills learners for careers in the cloud and connects them to potential employers. The mission of the program is to build local talent by providing cloud skills development and opportunities to unemployed or underemployed individuals.

“Through the AWS re/Start program, I learned different programming languages and other skills needed to prepare for the exam. I learned the skills needed to earn my first AWS Certification.” Ana Rodriguez, AWS re/Start graduate

New AWS re/Start cohorts will also start in seven established locations—San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, New York, Boston, and Chicago. This year, AWS re/Start has launched in 19 U.S. cities, bringing our overall AWS re/Start U.S. footprint to 23 locations.

Maureen Lonergan, VP of AWS Training and Certification, said, “Global digitization and the ‘Great Reshuffle’ are two powerful forces driving tremendous demand for individuals with cloud skills. An important way we’re helping bridge that gap is by making skills training accessible and widely available through the expansion of AWS re/Start in the U.S. This is a change-your-life program that helps individuals with few or no tech skills pivot into entry-level cloud computing roles. But we don’t stop there—we actively seek to connect learners into jobs with local employers in their local communities.”

AWS re/Start graduates come from all walks of life. The program is focused on individuals from underrepresented communities, military veterans and their spouses, and those who have lost their jobs due to outdated skills. AWS re/Start works with local collaborating organizations to deliver the program around the world. These organizations share our mission of building a diverse global pipeline of entry-level talent.

New career paths

The AWS re/Start program prepares individuals with little or no technology experience to pursue entry-level cloud computing careers. Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, students build a range of skills in a number of technology areas, including Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational databases.

For instance, when Ana Rodriguez, a Bostonian originally from Colombia, lost her university administrative assistant job due to the pandemic, she knew she wanted to make a career change. She realized that she never wanted to find herself out of a job again, so she looked for tech-training opportunities. “I wanted to gain skills that would allow me to work from anywhere,” said Rodriguez.

While researching organizations in the area that would offer free training, she learned about a local AWS re/Start cohort delivered in conjunction with the workforce nonprofit Per Scholas. “This program truly changed my life,” said Rodriguez. “Through the AWS re/Start program, I learned different programming languages and other skills needed to prepare for the exam. I learned the skills needed to earn my first AWS Certification.”

The AWS re/Start program is part of Amazon’s commitment to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people around the world by 2025. The training is designed to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals. Learn more about our workforce programs for the public and get started today.

Skills and professional development opportunities

AWS re/Start emphasizes the development of professional skills, including effective communication and collaboration. The program provides learners with resume and interview coaching to prepare them for employer meetings and interviews. It also connects up to 90% of graduates with job interview opportunities.

The Life-changing AWS re/Start Program Connecting People to Cloud Careers

Rodriguez appreciated her instructors’ support. “They helped us update our resumes and LinkedIn profiles. They even helped us prepare for conversations with potential employers. They set us up to succeed,” she said.

Even before Rodriguez graduated, she secured several interview opportunities for technology companies in Boston. She now works full-time at Numerated Growth Technologies, a fintech company based in Boston. “In my new, full-time role as an IT generalist, I’m using the concepts I gained from the re/Start program,” said Rodriguez. “And I have plans to learn more. I’m currently taking training to prepare for the AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate Certification.”

Organizational benefits

Across various industries, AWS re/Start graduates have been hired to fill entry-level, in-demand cloud roles in operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support at organizations including Accenture, Capgemini, Financial Times, and Sony PlayStation. Employers who have hired AWS re/Start alumni report that our graduates are able to immediately put their skills to work.

“AWS re/Start is preparing a diverse pool of individuals to fill a wide range of in-demand roles,” said Kevin Kelly, director of cloud career training programs at AWS. “With hands-on experience in the AWS Cloud, AWS re/Start graduates have the skills and knowledge they need to add value.”

Individuals looking to apply or employers looking to hire trained cloud talent can learn more about AWS re/Start.