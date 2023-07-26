7 generative AI innovations from AWS Summit New York 2023

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning at Amazon Web Services

In his keynote speech, Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning at Amazon Web Services (AWS), said he expects that AWS services and capabilities will democratize the use of generative artificial intelligence (generative AI)—broadening access for all types of customers, across all lines of business—from engineering to marketing to customer service to finance and sales.“Generative AI has captured our imaginations,” Sivasubramanian said. “This technology has reached its tipping point.”It’s a type of(ML) powered by ultra-large models, including large language models (LLMs). These models are pre-trained on a vast amount of data and are known as “foundation models” (FMs).Generative AI will help improve experiences for customers as they interact with virtual assistants, intelligent customer contact centers, and personalized shopping services. An employee might see their productivity boosted by generative AI–powered conversational search, text summarization, or code generation tools. Business operations will improve with intelligent document processing or quality controls built with generative AI. And customers will be able to use generative AI to turbocharge the production of all types of creative content.Sivasubramanian underscored how all this value for generative AI will be unlocked with AWS—and how AWS customers will bring these AI-powered experiences to life.First, model choice will be paramount. No one model will rule them all. Rather, organizations will need to be able to choose the right model for the right job. Then, customers will need to be able to securely customize these models with their own data. For example, an advertising company may want to fine-tune a model by showing it the company’s top performing ad copy, while an online retailer may want to give the model access to its inventory details so it can pull up the right information when a customer asks.Easy-to-use tools are also a key part of democratizing AI within organizations—along with the ability to deliver responses that are low cost and low latency, thanks to purpose-built ML infrastructure. Much of this innovation will be built with, a service offered by AWS that helps organizations of any size and across all industries around the world easily build and scale their own generative AI applications. It does this by giving customers easy access to a wide range of FMs through a simple API and making it easy to leverage existing data stores to customize them.Amazon has been developing AI and ML technology for more than 25 years, and recent ML innovations have made the capabilities of generative AI possible.