Readers interested in immersing themselves in the dark side of human nature—both fictional and factual—can get possessed by a collection of short stories in eBook and audiobook, all free with Prime.

From Alma Katsu’s fictional take on werewolves during the last days of World War II, asking “Are we men, or are we monsters?” to a grisly true account of murder on the American frontier, these unsettling Amazon Original Stories from acclaimed storytellers are the perfect companion to read under the covers, by candlelight, or wherever you dare.

Find a selection of recommended short stories below to jump-scare your reading journey into action this spooky season.