Amazon is hosting a new vaccination clinic at its campus in Arlington, Virginia, to help local health officials vaccinate residents. The clinic is now open Monday through Friday to people with vaccination appointments thanks to a partnership with Arlington County.

The goal is to vaccinate hundreds of people each day at the clinic hosted at Amazon’s HQ2 campus, which is just steps away from the Metrorail train stop in Arlington’s Crystal City neighborhood.

“Since its arrival in Arlington in 2019, Amazon has demonstrated its commitment to partnering with our community,” Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti said. “By providing space at 2100 Crystal Drive for a transit-accessible vaccination clinic, Amazon is helping us reach more residents. And incorporating Amazon and JBG Smith staff into the clinic’s staffing is a force multiplier, allowing us to staff more clinics. We appreciate Amazon’s willingness to step up and offer assistance in this critical public health effort.”

Additional clinics will be added as needed by the county in partnership with Amazon, which leases the office building at 2100 Crystal Drive from developers JBG Smith. As with all existing Arlington County vaccination clinics, vaccinations are by appointment only. For more information on the clinic and the local response to COVID-19, visit www.arlingtonva.us/covid-19.

“Since the outset of the global health pandemic, Amazon has targeted its resources toward protecting the health and well-being of its employees, customers, and the communities in which we operate,” said Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy at Amazon. “We’re proud to partner with Arlington and provide a safe and accessible space so that the Virginia Department of Health can continue to steadily vaccinate Arlington residents. We remain ready to provide ongoing support to our HQ2 neighbors as the entire nation works towards recovering from the pandemic.”

The clinic is the latest in Amazon’s efforts to help control and fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes rolling out on-site COVID-19 vaccination events for front-line employees, offering support to President Joe Biden’s administration in its effort to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of his presidency, and processing more than 1.5 million COVID-19 tests at more than 700 Amazon facilities across the country.

For the latest updates about how we're supporting our employees, helping customers and their communities, and furthering research during the pandemic, read our COVID-19 vaccination and testing blog.