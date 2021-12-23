Our month-by-month highlights included creating good jobs, expanding training for employees, and supporting communities across the U.S.
January
February
Photo by JORDAN STEAD
Andy Jassy was announced as Amazon’s next CEO as Jeff Bezos shifted to exec chair of the board.
Amazon investments over the past decade have led to the creation of 780,000 indirect jobs across the U.S.
March
April
For shareholders, Jeff Bezos reflected on Amazon’s early days and his hope to create an “enduring franchise.”
Photo by LUCAS JACKSON
LinkedIn ranked Amazon at No. 1 on its Top Companies 2021 list of the most sought-after places to work.
May
June
Amazon was ranked as the No. 1 investor in America with $34 billion spent on infrastructure in 2020 alone.