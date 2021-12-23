January

A woman's hand holding a set of keys with a keychain that shows a house on it.
We launched an effort to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable homes. We’ll do this through a $2 billion Housing Equity Fund in Washington, Virginia, and Tennessee.

February

An image of Andy Jassy at an event at Seattle University in 2019. He is speaking with a group of students at a social gathering and smiling while shaking one student's hand.
Photo by JORDAN STEAD
Andy Jassy was announced as Amazon’s next CEO as Jeff Bezos shifted to exec chair of the board.
A man in a construction helmet and orange safety jacket is photographed at a construction site on Amazon's campus in Seattle, WA. He is using a circular saw to cut through metal.
Amazon investments over the past decade have led to the creation of 780,000 indirect jobs across the U.S.

March

Amazon associate Melvyn wears a mask, high visibility vest, and safety gloves while standing amongst stacks of pallets on an Amazon fulfillment center shipping dock
An independent study found Amazon’s pay increase in 2018 (to at least $15/hr.) resulted in a 4.7% increase in the average hourly wage among other employers in the same area.

April

Amazon smile logo
For shareholders, Jeff Bezos reflected on Amazon’s early days and his hope to create an “enduring franchise.”
A woman and two men photographed on a tiered concrete seating area.
Photo by LUCAS JACKSON
LinkedIn ranked Amazon at No. 1 on its Top Companies 2021 list of the most sought-after places to work.

May

A man wearing a t-shirt receives a COVID-19 vaccination from a man wearing a Virginia Mason lab coat, mask, and gloves.
Amazon’s front-line employees had access to on-site COVID-19 vaccinations, and we offered vaccinations to residents in several communities throughout the year.

June

The sun sets on a wind and solar panel farm.
Amazon was ranked as the No. 1 investor in America with $34 billion spent on infrastructure in 2020 alone.
Karen Blackwell, founder and CEO, Kanda Chocolates smiles and poses with her hand on her hip. She has dark curled hair to her shoulders and is wearing a colorful leaf-patterned dress.
We committed $150 million to help Black entrepreneurs with access to capital and business guidance.

July

Amazon's Leadership Principles featured on a wall in an Amazon office building. A woman is walking in front of them.
Amazon added two new Leadership Principles to guide how we lead and innovate: Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer; and Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility.

August

A view of a newly-opened Amazon Air hub
We began operations at our new Amazon Air Hub and welcomed the first employees who will bring the $1.5 billion investment in Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky to life.

September

A person sitting behind a series of monitors works on Amazon Career day
Amazon’s Career Day attracted more than 1 million applicants. We offered coaching and training.
An Amazon Astro bot in a home setting
Amazon launched devices and services to delight our customers including, Astro, our home robot.

October

Amazon employee at a COVID-19 vaccination event
We continued to prioritize the well-being of our employees with $15 billion in COVID-related costs.
Scenes from the new Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena, the first net-zero carbon certified arena in the world, opened in Seattle.

November

A river runs through untouched greenery on a mountainside
More than 200 global businesses joined The Climate Pledge to become net-zero carbon by 2040. Among our efforts this year, Amazon helps mobilize $1 billion to save rainforests.

December

AmazonSmile has donated $215 million to non-profits
AmazonSmile donated $321 million to charities—from global humanitarian efforts to school PTAs.
A woman wearing a mask navigates a pallet of humanitarian goods in an Amazon fulfillment center
Over the years, we donated 15 million relief items to support people impacted by natural disasters.