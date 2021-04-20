Customers have continuously turned to Alexa for accurate and timely information about COVID-19. In fact, in the last year, Alexa has answered tens of millions of questions related to COVID-19 from customers around the world. To ensure Alexa always has the information customers need, we worked quickly to grow Alexa’s knowledge about COVID-19.

Now, as vaccine eligibility opens up nationally, Alexa can help customers find and connect with nearby vaccination sites. To get started, just ask, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?” or say, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine in Seattle?” to hear a list of locations close to you. Customers can also say, “Alexa, call the first one,” to connect to a specific location directly and learn more about vaccine or appointment availability.

Other helpful COVID-19 features

In addition to helping customers find their local vaccination site, Alexa can answer questions about vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries.

Alexa can also help customers find their nearest COVID-19 testing locations by saying, “Alexa, where can I get tested for COVID-19?” Similar to the Find a Vaccine experience, customers can get more information about test locations by saying, “Alexa, call the first one,” to call the phone number provided for the location.

We will continue to evolve our experiences over time to provide customers with information that is important to them. To learn more about how we’re supporting COVID-19 vaccination efforts across Amazon, visit Amazon’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination blog.