3 new features to try out on your Kindle Scribe

Here are a few new features that will bring your Kindle Scribe experience to the next level.
The Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s newest e-reader, represents a whole new take on the Kindle, adding writing to everything customers love about Kindle.
The device launched in November 2022, and today it’s getting a whole host of new features that make the experience an even better and more intuitive one, including new brush types to express your creativity and notebook subfolders to help you stay organized. The Kindle Scribe is constantly getting better—and the latest software update is a perfect example of that.
Curious to learn how your Kindle Scribe is getting supercharged with new features? Here’s what’s new:
1.New brush types for a more versatile Pen experience
The Pen was already a great way to write or draw on this Kindle, but new brush types are making using the Pen even better. The Kindle Scribe is now getting new fountain pen, marker, and pencil brush options, ensuring that you can get the perfect brush type for the task at hand.Not only are there three new brush types, but each of those gets five thickness options—helping make using the included Pen even more versatile. The fountain pen type means you can create stunning calligraphy. With the marker, better highlight text. And, with the pencil, you can create natural-looking sketches right from your Kindle Scribe. All writing tools now feature enhanced pressure and tilt capabilities as well, providing more precision in your writing or sketching.
The new brush types are available in the writing toolbar in Notebooks, in sticky notes in books, and anywhere else you can write on your Kindle Scribe. Plus, all of these options are available as Premium Pen shortcuts, so you can slot them straight into your workflow.
2.Subfolders to better organize your contentThe Kindle Scribe now allows you to create subfolders, or folders within folders, to better organize the content in your notebooks. That’s a pretty big improvement for those who create a lot and want to make sure all of their content is as organized as possible.
Creating a subfolder is easy too. Simply hit the “+” button in any folder to create a new folder. And, if you decide you want that folder somewhere else, you can move it by hitting the three-dot menu and selecting the move option. Easy!
3.Navigate to a page quickly and easilyNavigating within your notebooks is even easier now by jumping straight to a page without having to scroll. All you have to do is hit the three-dot icon when you’re in a notebook, then select the “Go to page” option, and type the page number you want to go to. That makes it a whole lot easier to navigate through those high-page-count notebooks.
Coming SoonKindle Scribe provides regular, free software updates delivering new features that make the device better and better. Coming next, Kindle Scribe will add lasso copy/paste tools, improved notebook organization and navigation, and the ability to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from within Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 subscription required). And even more new features are coming too. Be sure to check back here for updates on those great new features.
