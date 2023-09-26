Back to Amazon
NewsEntertainment

5 popular shows from MGM Alternative you can watch right now

Written by Amazon Staff
3 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
A collage of MGM alternative shows.
MGM Alternative’s autumnal harvest of shows promises to make this a September to remember, with popular titles including ‘The Voice’ and ‘Survivor.’

MGM’s most recent show lineup includes the return of three of its hit reality series—The Voice, Survivor, and Shark Tank—and the premiere of two new highly anticipated offerings, Hot Dish with Franco and Love in Fairhope.

MGM Alternative, a division with MGM Studios, produces some of today’s most popular unscripted series. Here are the MGM Alternative fall premieres you can watch now.

  • 1.
    ‘The Voice,’ Season 24

    Premiered September 25 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT on NBC

    A scene of the MGM Alternative show The Voice

    One of the most trumpeted returns on MGM Alternative’s slate is the four-time Emmy award-winning musical competition series, The Voice. Entering its 24th Season, the beloved show is roaring back on NBC with country star and new coach Reba McEntire.

    The Grammy-winning legend will claim her red chair alongside returning coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan, where they’ll vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the strongest vocalists from across the country compete in the show’s newest season.

    As fans of The Voice know, McEntire is replacing the show’s last original judge, Blake Shelton, who tearfully bid farewell in May 2023 to spend more time with his wife, pop star Stefani, and their family.

    Watch here

  • 2.
    ‘Survivor,’ Season 45

    Premieres September 27 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT on CBS

    A scene of the MGM Alternative show Survivor

    Survivor is launching a new chapter when the Emmy-winning series returns on September 27 with 90-minute episodes. Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings. The list of contestants includes Bruce Perreault, who will return to the island after his harrowing medical evacuation during the first episode of Survivor Season 44.

    The mental and physical challenges will force players to choose between personal risk and reward, while still navigating the complex social aspects of the game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day.

    The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal—outwit, outplay, and outlast competitors, and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor. The show is hosted and executive produced by Emmy-winner Jeff Probst. But will the beloved Survivor Auction be back as well? Tune in and find out.

    Watch here

  • 3.
    ‘Shark Tank,’ Season 15

    Premieres September 29 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT on ABC

    A scene of the MGM Alternative show Shark Tank

    Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed, multiple-Emmy-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show, premieres its 15th season September 29 on ABC.

    Shark Tank wouldn’t be Shark Tank without its Sharks—tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons who invest in America's best businesses and products. As they always do, the Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American Dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. In Season 15, as many as three new guest Sharks will make their series debut.

    The show has become a culturally defining series that inspires a nation to dream bigger, while amassing an amazing $226.5 million in deals offered in the Tank, and over $8 billion in cumulative retail sales of companies that have appeared on Shark Tank.

    Watch here

  • 4.
    ‘Love in Fairhope,’ Season One

    Premieres September 27 on Hulu

    A scene of the MGM Alternative show Love in Fairhope

    Love in Fairhope is the first-of-its-kind, real-life romantic drama that follows five generations of women navigating life and love in the picturesque small town of Fairhope, Alabama. In this community, everyone knows everyone else’s business, but no one knows where hopelessly romantic dreams, passions, and inspiration will take them all.

    The series is produced by Evolution Media, an MGM company—which also produces the seminal franchise series The Real Housewives of Orange County and Vanderpump Rules—along with Hello Sunshine and Tremont Road. Executive producers are Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Alex Baskin, Lauren Weber, Barry Poznick, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley, and Benton Bohannon.

    Watch here

  • 5.
    ‘Hot Dish with Franco,’ Season One

    Premieres September 30 at 12 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT on Food Network

    A scene of the MGM Alternative show Hot Dish with Franco

    World-class chef and restaurateur Franco Noriega loves to entertain. Inspired by his Peruvian and Italian roots and his love of international travel, Noriega will make his small-screen hosting debut as he dishes up simple, colorful, crowd-pleasing plates for everyone to enjoy in the all-new Hot Dish with Franco, a show that will allow the model to shake up the gastronomical galaxy in all the right ways.

    The renowned chef also owns New York City restaurant Baby Brasa. Hot Dish with Franco is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an Amazon MGM Studios company, which also produced Martha Knows Best and Amy Schumer Learns to Cook for Food Network.

    Watch here

Learn more about these titles and all of MGM's shows.

