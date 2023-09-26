5 popular shows from MGM Alternative you can watch right now

Premieres September 27 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT on CBS

Survivor is launching a new chapter when the Emmy-winning series returns on September 27 with 90-minute episodes. Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings. The list of contestants includes Bruce Perreault, who will return to the island after his harrowing medical evacuation during the first episode of Survivor Season 44.

The mental and physical challenges will force players to choose between personal risk and reward, while still navigating the complex social aspects of the game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day.

The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal—outwit, outplay, and outlast competitors, and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor. The show is hosted and executive produced by Emmy-winner Jeff Probst. But will the beloved Survivor Auction be back as well? Tune in and find out.

