Dream vacations may not always go as planned, but few turn into nightmares. Binge on short stories about holidays that went terribly awry with new short stories available for free to Prime members. Or if listening to true-crime podcasts is your ideal vacation, new offerings are available for you, too.

Fans of thrilling short stories and stirring podcasts can find their favorite entertainment options through Amazon Original Stories and Amazon Music. Check out some of the newest offerings below:

Amazon Original Stories

Getaway is a collection of six stories about dream vacations that take unimaginable and sometimes sinister turns. From the menacing minds of six best-selling authors, Getaway’s itinerary includes surfing, sailing, hiking, and facing your worst fears. Each story can be read or listened to in a single sitting, just like all digital and audio titles available from Amazon Original Stories.

The series is available now for free to Prime members and Kindle Unlimited subscribers or for a small cost for non-members. The short stories can be downloaded by readers as a Kindle eBook or Audible audiobook. Here is a sneak peek of all six Getaway stories:

Uncharted Waters by Sally Hepworth

“Speak your truth.” An icebreaker leads to unintended consequences for two strangers aboard a luxury yacht in this seductively twisty short story by the New York Times best-selling author of The Good Sister.

His Happy Place by Zakiya Dalila Harris

A quiet weekend in the wilderness, just the two of them. How romantic. But new love turns to terror in a suspenseful short story from the New York Times best-selling author of The Other Black Girl.

Stockholm by Catherine Steadman

An extravagant anniversary trip turns into a desperate scramble for survival in an unsettling short story about desire, manipulation, and revenge by the New York Times best-selling author of Something in the Water.

Belle Mer by Luanne Rice

On the New England coast, an irresistible vacation rental draws a woman into the sinister secrets of her past in a cunning short mystery with a gothic twist by the New York Times best-selling author of Last Day.

Catch Her in a Lie by Jess Lourey

Two agents on the trail of a serial killer. A mother and daughter on the trip of a lifetime. Fates converge in paradise in a chilling short story by an Amazon Charts best-selling author of Unspeakable Things.

Shell Game by Rumaan Alam

An extended family’s Cape Cod vacation reveals uncomfortable truths that threaten one man’s illusion of happiness in this incisive short story by the New York Times best-selling author of Leave the World Behind.

Amazon Music and Wondery Podcasts

Prefer to listen to gripping podcasts? Check out the list below for just a few of the thousands of popular and exclusive podcasts on Amazon Music. Find your favorite shows and discover new podcasts on the Amazon Music app’s homepage, or ask Alexa to play podcasts on your Echo or other supported Alexa-enabled devices.

Who Killed Daphne?

When a car bomb kills Daphne Caruana Galizia on the beautiful Mediterranean island of Malta, the hunt for her killers exposes secrets with consequences that go far beyond the island’s shores. In the aftermath of her death, an international team of journalists comes together to continue her work. Along the way they start to uncover clues that might lead to her killers. From Wondery, this is a story about power, corruption, and one woman’s fight for the truth. Hosted by investigative reporter Stephen Grey.

Small Town Murder

Two comedians look at a small town, what makes it tick, and a local murder. In-depth research, tragedy, and the hosts' spin on the whole thing.

Badlands

The true crime podcast dives deep into the real stories of the famous—at their most infamous. Hosted by Jake Brennan, each season explores the real-life crimes and scandalous careers of the world’s most popular cultural figures.

Persona: The French Deception

This is the story of Gilbert Chikli, one of the greatest con artists of all time. Host and award-winning journalist Evan Ratliff investigates how Chikli duped some of the world’s most powerful people into handing over their fortunes.

Morbid

A true-crime podcast with creepy history and all things spooky, hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist.

My Favorite Murder

Lifelong fans of true crime, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark tell each other their favorite tales of murder and hear hometown crime stories from friends and fans.