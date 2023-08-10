The Outside Lands 2023 music festival will take over Golden Gate Park August 11-13. If you can’t make it to San Francisco for the festival, Amazon Music will be exclusively livestreaming performances all weekend long. Sponsored by Liquid I.V., Levi’s, and State Farm, the Amazon Music livestream will stream some of the hottest artist performances for audiences around the world.

How to watch the Outside Lands 2023 livestream

You can stream the festival on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 1 p.m. PDT each day from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Watch on Prime Video

Prime members can visit the Outside Lands stream on Prime Video to watch in their browser or in the Prime Video app. If you aren’t a Prime member yet, now is a great time to take it for a spin. You’ll get unlimited, instant Prime Video streaming, along with fast, free shipping, and lots of other amazing perks.

Watch on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch

If you’re a Twitch user, head to the Amazon Music channel on your browser or in the Twitch app to catch the livestream.

Now that you have everything you need to catch the livestream, check out the Official Outside Lands Playlist on Amazon Music to get ready for all of the amazing performances to come.

Prime Video and Amazon Music are just a few of the many entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, helping members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably. Not a member yet? Sign up or start your 30-day free trial now.