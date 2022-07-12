The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 2. Fans in 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to watch.

What you'll see in the preview

J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes center stage in this drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

In this 60-second sneak peek, an ominous sign in the night sky raises questions for the inhabitants of Middle-earth.

If you're as excited as we are, be sure to add The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to your Prime Video watchlist.