Amazon Music is the exclusive merch provider for Mariah Carey’s The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas Residency. Fans can purchase exclusive, official artist merch online today, as well as in-person within Dolby Live Theatre for ticketholders, and the Park MGM Lobby Gift Shop open to the public when the residency kicks off on April 12. The online collection is available for fans to shop now ahead of the residency, exclusively in the Mariah Carey official Amazon store at Amazon.com/MariahCarey.

The Mariah Carey and Amazon Music merch collection celebrates the artist’s critically acclaimed album The Emancipation of Mimi, among other fan-favorite hits, featuring brand new designs across t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and special in-venue exclusives, including a “Rainbow” bedazzled denim jacket and a satin robe emblazoned with the lyric “Why You So Obsessed With Me.”

Here are some of the exclusive items to shop from the collection:



Online collection items to shop now

Mariah Carey Official Merch Emancipation of Mimi T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring original artwork celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi 19th anniversary. Shop now.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Mimi T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring original artwork for The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas Residency. Shop now.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Mimi Live in Las Vegas T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring an original photo of Mariah Carey on the front, with original artwork for The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas Residency on the back. Shop now.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Why You So Obsessed With Me Airbrush T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring original airbrush style artwork on the front and back. Shop now.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Mimi Crewneck Fleece

A fleece pullover featuring original artwork for The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas Residency. Shop now.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Mimi Las Vegas Zip Up Hoodie

A hoodie featuring the Mariah Carey MIMI logo on the front, and original artwork for The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas Residency on the back. Shop now.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Mimi Fuzzy Bucket Hat

A pink fuzzy bucket hat featuring an embroidered Mariah Carey MIMI logo and butterfly. Shop now.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Butterfly Cropped Hoodie

A hoodie featuring original Mariah Carey artwork on the front. Shop now.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Butterfly Sweatpant

Sweatpants featuring original Mariah Carey artwork and text on the front, and an original Mariah Carey MIMI logo in pink on the back. Shop now.

The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas Residency Amazon Music Exclusive In-Venue Collection available beginning April 12th includes:

Mariah Carey Official Merch Why You So Obsessed With Me Satin Robe

A satin robe featuring the Mariah Carey MIMI logo on the front, and “Why You So Obsessed With Me” cursive rhinestone text on the back.

Mariah Carey Official Mimi Tote Bag

A Pink tote bag with Mariah Carey MIMI artwork on the front, and Mariah Carey Live in Las Vegas on the back.

Mariah Carey Official Bedazzled Tumbler

A pink bedazzled tumbler featuring original Mariah Carey artwork.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Poker Chip Keychain

A pink poker chip keychain featuring Mariah Carey Live in Las Vegas artwork.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Rainbow T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring Mariah Carey Rainbow artwork.

Mariah Carey Official Merch Bedazzled Rainbow Denim Jacket

A denim jacket featuring Mariah Carey Rainbow artwork and bedazzled “MARIAH” text on the back.

