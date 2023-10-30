Amazon Music is offering Doja Cat fans exclusive merch from the sold-out “Scarlet Tour,” and will be sponsoring one-of-a-kind moments throughout the tour. You can shop the selection early online, or purchase items from one of the Amazon Music | Doja Cat collection booths in every venue when the tour kicks off October 31. The online selection will offer mostly exclusive items that are separate from those sold at events—one item will be available both online and in-person at the venues.

31 great deals to shop during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul The Holiday Beauty Haul is back with thousands of deals from Le Domaine from Brad Pitt, IT Cosmetics, KNOW Beauty by Vanessa Hudgens, Lancôme, Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Michael Strahan Skincare, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, and many more. Read more

The Doja Cat and Amazon Music merch collection offers customers access to never-before-seen tour apparel, featuring imagery and graphics inspired by her recently released studio album Scarlet, as well as an array of reimagined Doja Cat memorabilia styles. These special items will be available on Doja Cat's official Amazon store, in the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop, and onsite at all tour stops within each venue and outside in select cities in a Doja Cat-themed trailer truck.

Here's a look at the merch from the collection:

Doja Cat “Scarlet Tour” merch available online now

Doja Cat Scarlet Tour Hoodie

A hooded sweatshirt in premium heavyweight cotton featuring front and back graphic artwork and text exclusive to the "Scarlet Tour." This is the only piece from the online collection that can also be purchased at the venue.

Doja Cat Album Tee

A tee with black and white color options including the Scarlet album cover graphic.

Doja Cat Meme Tee

A pink tee featuring Doja Cat memes and artwork.

Doja Cat Crop Tee

A crop tee featuring a rabbit eye illustration with Scarlet text.

Doja Cat Spider Sweatpants

Sweatpants in premium heavyweight cotton with a spider graphic on the back.

Doja Cat Bejeweled Scarlet Tour Shorts

Shorts in black and white color options featuring front graphic text and bejeweled details.

Doja Cat Illuminaughty Hat

A hat featuring “Illuminaughty” text on the front and spider art on the brim of the hat.

Doja Cat Spider Socks

Mid-calf graphic socks in black, white, and pink color options featuring spider graphics and Scarlet text.

Follow @AmazonMusic on socials for updates on merch drops from Amazon Music.

Want more merch? Check out items from Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.