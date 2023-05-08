The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast members Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), and Peter Mullan (King Durin III) took a break from production of the second season in the UK to gather in Los Angeles and share details on what went into making the inaugural season.

During the panel conversation, actress Morfydd Clark shared a surprise about the second season, confirming that her canon character Galadriel will wear one of the previously forged Elven rings, and revealing that additional rings will be forged in the much-anticipated new season, giving fans a taste of what is to come.

Moderator Felicia Day also spoke with additional panelists including various heads of departments with Ramsey Avery (production designer), Kate Hawley (costume designer), Ron Ames (VFX producer/producer), and Bear McCreary (composer), along with Executive Producer/Director J.A. Bayona, who each discussed their craftwork on the first season of the series.

