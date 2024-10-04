Since New World first launched on PC in September 2021, the game has grown, changed and adapted thanks to player feedback, seasonal content, and expansive narratives. More features, expeditions, weapons, threats, zones, and game modes have all drifted onto the Eternal Isle of Aeternum, along with revamped main storyline quests and vast quality of life improvements.
Now, Amazon Games is releasing New World: Aeternum, the definitive New World experience, on console and PC. Explore even more diverse environments like the Cursed Mists zone, further uncover the island’s mysteries through new activities such as the Hive of the Gorgons raid, and forge your future with additional customization options for every type of adventurer.
Whether you’re new to the game or a returning player, here are eight things to know before you embark on your next adventure to the Eternal Isle. You can also pre-order now to receive the Azoth Stalker Wolf Mount and play at launch on October 15.

1.
What kind of game is 'New World: Aeternum'?

New World: Aeternum is a thrilling action RPG (role-playing game) experience for console and PC players, with a vibrant world, vast and beautiful setting, dynamic, real-time action combat, and the freedom for players to choose how to forge their destiny. Players can opt to adventure solo or team up with others as they traverse the stunning and diverse natural setting, build a home or a stronghold to defend their community, engage in thrilling real-time action combat through small- and large-scale player-versus-player battles, and unravel the mysteries of Aeternum.

2.
Isn’t 'New World' on PC already? How is 'New World: Aeternum' different?

New World: Aeternum is a comprehensive refresh of New World coming to consoles and PC. It's packed with brand-new content and features, shaped by years’ worth of player feedback.

Still from Amazon Games’ 'New World: Aeternum'
3.
What is the release date for 'New World: Aeternum' and where can I play it?

New World: Aeternum will launch on October 15, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

4.
Not all of my friends play on the same platform as me. Can we play together?

Yes. New World: Aeternum allows players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam (PC) to all play together on the same server. Players can use cross-platform play to team up with others or compete head-to-head in small- and large-scale player-versus-player battles.

Still from Amazon Games’ 'New World: Aeternum'
5.
'New World' started as a PC-only game. What has been done to ensure 'New World: Aeternum' plays well on consoles?

New World: Aeternum has been fully enhanced to look, feel, and perform great on console. Players can expect a console-friendly user interface and user experience, several combat action optimizations (such as Target Locking, Aim Assist, and Smart Cast), controller accessibility features, and much more. Additionally, the console versions of New World: Aeternum will have the same features and future updates as their PC counterpart.

6.
'New World' has been live for almost three years. Will I be at a disadvantage if I join in at the launch of 'New World: Aeternum'?

Players entering New World for the first time will be placed on fresh start servers to ensure they can begin their journey on a level playing field.

Still from Amazon Games’ 'New World: Aeternum'
7.
What do existing 'New World' players on PC get out of this new, definitive experience that 'Aeternum' offers?

Over the past three years we’ve listened to players and made hundreds of improvements and additions to New World—from completely revamping the story and early levels of the game to adding new end-game expeditions and mutations, new weapons, and many quality-of-life updates and rebalances. And now, with New World: Aeternum, we’re adding even more, including the first- ever large-scale player-versus-player zone, new 10-player raids, and end-game solo trial challenges. If it’s been a while since you’ve played, you’ll find a really fresh and exciting experience waiting for you.

8.
I already own 'New World' on PC. Do I need anything else to enjoy 'New World: Aeternum' at launch?

New World: Aeternum will replace New World on PC starting at launch on October 15. Players who already have New World on PC and have purchased the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion will have access to all that New World: Aeternum offers at no extra cost, starting at launch. Players who have New World on PC but do not have Rise of the Angry Earth will need to purchase the expansion in order to access all of the content of New World: Aeternum.

Read more about New World: Aeternum, and what’s in store for players.

