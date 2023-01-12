A storm is brewing in Thailand, and that’s great news for fans of kickboxing, submission grappling, MMA, and more.

Prime Video will broadcast ONE Championship’s first event of the new year on Friday, January 13, at 8 p.m. EST. It’s a packed card of martial arts battles, with no fewer than three world championship fights—two kickboxing matches and a submission grappling world championship—plus four additional bouts rounding out the evening.

Broadcast from Bangkok’s Impact Arena, the main event features Thailand’s Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn squaring off against Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov from Belarus.

And there are two co-main events: Thai sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be facing off against Spain’s fifth-ranked Daniel Puertas for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, while Mongolian Combat Sambo World Champion Gantumur Bayanduuren challenges ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci from the U.S.

That’s far from the whole story. In addition to kickboxing, there will be an MMA x Muay Thai Mixed Rules bout featuring Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex and Algerian Anissa Meksen in ONE Championship’s first-ever women’s mixed rules fight.

Aung La N Sang from Burma and Gilberto Galvao from Brazil go head-to-head in a catchweight MMA bout, while American featherweights Garry Tonon and Johnny Nunez battle as well. On the flyweight kickboxing front, Chinese challenger Jiduo Yibu goes against Thailand’s reigning Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

How to watch ‘ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov’ on Prime Video

ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov will be available on Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada starting on Friday, January 13 at 8 p.m. EST. Prime members can stream the match on the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. You might also be able to take advantage of one of the discounted Prime memberships. Prime Student (available for students in higher education) costs $7.49 per month, while Prime Access lets recipients of select government assistance programs get full access for $6.99 per month.

If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign-up for a free trial .

Prime members can watch ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov along with thousands of other sporting events, series, and movies. If you prefer, you can subscribe to Prime Video on its own for $8.99 per month (though that means you’ll miss out on the wide array of other benefits that come with Prime, like free one-day delivery and same-day delivery on eligible orders).

What else is on Prime Video?

After the excitement of ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov, Prime Video has a great lineup of additional ONE Fight Nights, including Lineker vs. Andrade II in February and monthly tournaments continuing through May. You can also experience recent fights like the De Ridder vs. Malykhin battle which capped off 2022 back in December. For more options, browse Prime Video’s full lineup of sports action.