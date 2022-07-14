Prime Video has released a second teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, an epic and ambitious telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth. The new trailer delves even deeper into this series adaptation, giving fans the first look at some of Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenór. Númenóreans featured include Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), as well as recently announced Númenóreans Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

The trailer also gives a sneak peek into some of the realms that viewers will experience over the course of the first season, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór.

Also featured are key cast members Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

The multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, available to customers in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will be released weekly throughout the season. Stay up to date on the latest news about the series.