“I’m thankful that I get to work with my daughter.” - Tia R.

Tia works as a stower, getting items from the receiving dock into inventory so they’re on the website for customers to order. She’s only been with Amazon a short time, but is making a lasting impact on her colleagues. She was a married mom with two kids when she came out as LGBTQ in her early 30’s. This led to a divorce, and Tia was even homeless for a time. “I had to live a double life before that. But if I had to do it all over again I would, because I have two wonderful kids because of it. Now I’m able to live my life freely and be happy and have that crazy weight off me. Everyone here has been amazingly accepting.”

Despite those difficult times, Tia got her life back on track, met her now fiancé Mary, and found a great place to work at Amazon, where she works alongside her daughter. “As I’ve gotten to know people, they’re surprised to learn my daughter is here too.” Her daughter, Alyssa, is paying her own way through college. When classes went online due to COVID-19, she decided to apply for a job in the same fulfillment center with her mom. Tia referred her for the role as she felt good about the safety measures taken in the building and knew the four-day work week would give Alyssa flexibility to make money while also focusing on school. Mother and daughter commute together to the fulfillment center. “It gives us that one-on-one time and I’m very thankful that Amazon allows us to have that.”

“My schedule works perfectly for my family.” - Maleny E.

Maleny works as a stower, meaning she receives product, scans it, and gets it ready so customers can order it from the website. Raised in El Paso, Texas, Maleny, her husband, and two children moved to North Carolina where she recently joined Amazon. The job of stowing product is key to Amazon being able to deliver for customers, but Maleny says she sees the importance of every person in the process. “I feel that the person before and after me matter because at the end of the day we're all a family in this company. We all, even if we don’t know each other, communicate through getting the product ready. There’s unity in all of us.”

The idea of family at Amazon is one that extends beyond Maleny’s co-workers, to include her actual family. Maleny’s husband also began working at Amazon after losing his previous job due to the pandemic. The couple had lost their apartment, and their children had to live with other family members while mom and dad got back on their feet. Maleny said, “Amazon came at a perfect time, when my husband and I were especially at our lowest—losing everything—and this actually helped us out, to bring our family closer together.” Being able to spend time with her family is something Maleny calls out as being especially important, and, in addition to the pay and benefits Amazon provides, the ability to flexibly schedule her work time makes a big difference. “The most important thing to me is my family, knowing that I can go home with them, and even on the days that I work I can actually spend time with them. My schedule works perfectly with my family.”

